  14:12 Feb 19, 2020
8.1

Nokia 8.1

Price :

Rs. 15999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 10 December, 2018
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 3400 mAh
  • Display : 6.18 inches
  • Resolution : 2246 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 13MP
  • Expandable : 400GB

Description

The Nokia 8.1 is the global variant of the Nokia X7 smartphone which was launched by the company in China. The smartphone feature a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels, 18.7:9 aspect ratio and 500 nits brightness. It features a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Full HD+ Puredisplay with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness, 96% NTSC Color gamut, DCI-P3)
Resolution

2246 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

408 ppi

Screen Size

6.18 inches (81.2% screen-to-body ratio)

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

400GB (MicroSD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 13MP (Dual Camera: 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, 1/2.55? Sony IMX363 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 1.4?m pixels, OIS, 13MP secondary rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, ZEISS optics)
Front Camera

20 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (dual-LED dual-tone flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

3400 mAh (fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

154.8 x 75.76 x 7.97mm

Weight

180 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11ac, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Video Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
Water Proof

No

Nokia 8.1 becomes the first Nokia phone to get Android 10 update

Nokia 8.1 becomes the first Nokia phone to get Android 10 update

The company has revealed that the smartphone will get the Android 10 update starting from today.

Nokia 8.1 starts receiving new software update in India

Nokia 8.1 starts receiving new software update in India

Nokia 8.1 was launched last year at Rs 26,999.

Nokia 8.1 price slashed, now starts at Rs 15,999

Nokia 8.1 price slashed, now starts at Rs 15,999

Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 8110 4G revised pricing is now reflected at the official Nokia shop.

Google confirms Android Q is now Android 10, bails out on desserts

Google confirms Android Q is now Android 10, bails out on desserts

Android Product Management VP, Sameer Samat confirmed that the next version of Android will be called Android 10. The company also announced that it is updating the Android logo and colour with “a more modern, accessible look” including the Android robot and changing the brand text from Green to Black.

Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus receive new updates

Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus receive new updates

With the latest firmware, the Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia7.1 and Nokia 8.1 feature Google’s latest August 2019 Android security patches. Nokia 9 PureView users update comes with UI enhancements, improved system stability and only July 2019 Android security.

Nokia Mobile Fan Festival: Offers on Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 and more

Nokia Mobile Fan Festival: Offers on Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 and more

The offer is being made only on July 24 and July 25.

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 you can buy | July 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 you can buy | July 2019

The segment under Rs 20,000 is today one of the most sought-after categories in the Indian smartphone market as it falls under the mid-range category where users don’t need to compromise with either the specifications or the looks of the phone. But what are your best options if you're in the market for a phone for under Rs 20,000.

Top 5 alternatives to Motorola One Vision in India

Top 5 alternatives to Motorola One Vision in India

The Motorola One Vision provides decent features, a stock Android experience and a 48MP dual camera setup. However, it competes with a slew of smartphones at the under Rs 20,000 price bracket. Here's a list of five smartphones which we think can be bought instead of the Motorola One Vision in India.

Nokia 8.1 price slashed, now starts at Rs 19,999

Nokia 8.1 price slashed, now starts at Rs 19,999

Nokia 8.1 now gets the latest price revision which is available on both the 4GB and 6GB RAM models. The Nokia 8.1 4GB is available for a price of Rs 19,999 while the 6GB variant can be purchased for Rs 22,999. The revision is available on offline as well as online channels.

Nokia Match Days offer on Nokia 8.1, 7.1 and 6.1 Plus

Nokia Match Days offer on Nokia 8.1, 7.1 and 6.1 Plus

The offer is being made available only on a matchday of India which are: June 5, June 9, June 13, June 16, June 22, June 27 and June 30 on the three Nokia smartphones.

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco price slashed by up to Rs 6,000

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco price slashed by up to Rs 6,000

The phones are available at the discounted price only via the company’s official website.

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco selling at discounted price

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco selling at discounted price

Users will be able to buy the Nokia 8.1 in its 4GB + 64GB configuration for a price of Rs 21,999 instead of its original price of Rs 26,999. The 6GB + 128GB model of the Nokia 8.1 also receives a temporary discount of Rs 3,000 and is now available for Rs 26,999. The discounts will be valid until May 18 on offline channels.

Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant launched in India

Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant launched in India

The newly launched variant of the Nokia 8.1 comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage and will be available for pre-order from February 1. The device will start shipping across the country from February 6 and will be available in a new Blue/Silver version in addition to the already available Iron colour.

Select Nokia smartphones to get up to 100% cashback on Republic Day

Select Nokia smartphones to get up to 100% cashback on Republic Day

The Republic Day Offer can be redeemed on purchase of select Nokia Smartphones from company's online store. Users purchasing the aforementioned products will stand a chance to win 100 percent cashback which will be transferred to the consumer transacted account.

Nokia 8.1 to reportedly launch with more RAM in India soon

Nokia 8.1 to reportedly launch with more RAM in India soon

6 GB RAM variant of Nokia 8.1 will be priced at Rs 28,999 or Rs 29,999 in India and will reportedly be available for purchase through Nokia's online store and from physical shops.

Nokia 8.1 to be available for sale today for the first time

Nokia 8.1 to be available for sale today for the first time

Nokia 8.1 will also be available in the offline market at Nokia-affiliated retail stores.

Nokia 8.1 launching today in India: Here's all you should know

Nokia 8.1 launching today in India: Here's all you should know

For software, the phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system and is backed up by a 3500mAh battery with fast charging support.

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 30,000, January 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 30,000, January 2019

Here we have shortlisted top five smartphones, which offer a lag free performance and packs a great hardware.

