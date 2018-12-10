You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 10 December, 2018
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 3400 mAh
- Display : 6.18 inches
- Resolution : 2246 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 400GB
Description
The Nokia 8.1 is the global variant of the Nokia X7 smartphone which was launched by the company in China. The smartphone feature a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels, 18.7:9 aspect ratio and 500 nits brightness. It features a fingerprint sensor at the back.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Full HD+ Puredisplay with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness, 96% NTSC Color gamut, DCI-P3)
|Resolution
|
2246 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
408 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.18 inches (81.2% screen-to-body ratio)
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
400GB (MicroSD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12MP + 13MP (Dual Camera: 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, 1/2.55? Sony IMX363 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 1.4?m pixels, OIS, 13MP secondary rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, ZEISS optics)
|Front Camera
|
20 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (dual-LED dual-tone flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3400 mAh (fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
154.8 x 75.76 x 7.97mm
|Weight
|
180 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 802.11ac, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
|Water Proof
|
No
