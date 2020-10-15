Description

Nokia 8 V 5G UW comes with a 6.81-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with Adreno 620 GPU and 6GB of RAM and 64GB built-in storage. The phone also supports microSD card for expandable storage.





On the camera front, the phone packs a quad-rear camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has a 24-megapixel selfie camera. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.





The Nokia 8 V 5G UW is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it runs on Android 10 operating system. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 171.90 x 78.56 x 8.99 mm and weighs 220 grams.