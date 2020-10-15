8 V 5G UW
Nokia 8 V 5G UW

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 12MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Nokia 8 V 5G UW comes with a 6.81-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with Adreno 620 GPU and 6GB of RAM and 64GB built-in storage. The phone also supports microSD card for expandable storage.

 
On the camera front, the phone packs a quad-rear camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has a 24-megapixel selfie camera. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

 
The Nokia 8 V 5G UW is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it runs on Android 10 operating system. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 171.90 x 78.56 x 8.99 mm and weighs 220 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.8 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 12MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad AI Camera: 64-megapixel primary lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.)
Front Camera

24 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (18W fast charging support, Qualcomm Quick Charge support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

220 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor, Adreno 620 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Nokia 8 V 5G UW announced with 64MP quad rear cameras

Nokia 8 V 5G UW announced with 64MP quad rear cameras

Nokia 8 V 5G UW is said to be a rebranded version of the Nokia 8.3 5G.

