Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.8 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Nokia 8 V 5G UW comes with a 6.81-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with Adreno 620 GPU and 6GB of RAM and 64GB built-in storage. The phone also supports microSD card for expandable storage.
On the camera front, the phone packs a quad-rear camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has a 24-megapixel selfie camera. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The Nokia 8 V 5G UW is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it runs on Android 10 operating system. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 171.90 x 78.56 x 8.99 mm and weighs 220 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.8 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 12MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad AI Camera: 64-megapixel primary lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.)
|Front Camera
|
24 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (18W fast charging support, Qualcomm Quick Charge support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
220 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor, Adreno 620 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
