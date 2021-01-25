7.3
Rumoured Specs

Nokia 7.3

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : Yes

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable : Yes

Description

The Nokia 7.3 on the other hand may sport a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a hole-punch cutout and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC. 

 

Nokia 7.3 could come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 24-megapixel selfie snapper. Nokia 7.3 is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. 

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels (19:9 aspect ratio)
Screen Size

6.5 inches (Corning Gorilla Glass)

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB, 128 GB

Expandable

Yes (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad Camera: 48 megapixel primary sensor)
Front Camera

24 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor)
Operating System

Android 11

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (WAV, AAC, AMR, MP3, WMA, MIDI, FLAC, OGG, AAC+)
Video Player

Yes (3GP, MP4, WMV, AVI, DivX, MKV, H.264, H.263)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted fingerprint scanner)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Nokia 1.4, 6.3, 7.3 to reportedly launch in Q1 or Q2 of 2021

Nokia 1.4, 6.3, 7.3 to reportedly launch in Q1 or Q2 of 2021

As per new reports surfacing the internet, the devices should the 3 devices should launch in Late Q1 or Early Q2 of 2021.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Nokia Image gallery

Latest Nokia Mobiles

Nokia Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies