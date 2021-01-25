You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : Yes
Description
The Nokia 7.3 on the other hand may sport a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a hole-punch cutout and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC.
Nokia 7.3 could come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 24-megapixel selfie snapper. Nokia 7.3 is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels (19:9 aspect ratio)
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches (Corning Gorilla Glass)
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB, 128 GB
|Expandable
|
Yes (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad Camera: 48 megapixel primary sensor)
|Front Camera
|
24 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 11
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (WAV, AAC, AMR, MP3, WMA, MIDI, FLAC, OGG, AAC+)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3GP, MP4, WMV, AVI, DivX, MKV, H.264, H.263)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted fingerprint scanner)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
