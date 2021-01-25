Description

The Nokia 7.3 on the other hand may sport a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a hole-punch cutout and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC.

Nokia 7.3 could come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 24-megapixel selfie snapper. Nokia 7.3 is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.