Nokia 7.2 4GB
Product Features :
- Launch : 19 September, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 3500 mAh
- Display : 6.3 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Nokia 7.2 is equipped with a glass unibody design along with aluminium edges. The smartphone is loaded with a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor.
The phone is backed by up to 4GB of RAM and up to 6GB of internal storage. On the camera front, it is loaded with a triple-camera setup at the rear panel, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel Zeiss Optic primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide angle lens with 120-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor along with LED flash. For the front, it is loaded with a 20-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.
The phone runs on the latest Android 10 and it falls under the Android One programme. The phone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge support. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (PureDisplay, HDR 10 support)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels (19.5:9 aspect ratio)
|Screen Size
|
6.3 inches (U-shaped waterdrop notch)
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 5MP (Triple AI Camera: 48MP primary sensor along with an 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide angle lens, 5MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
20 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3500 mAh (Qualcomm Quick Charge support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
149.86 x 78.74 x 7.62mm
|Weight
|
180 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, Adreno 512 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
