Description

The Nokia 7.2 is equipped with a glass unibody design along with aluminium edges. The smartphone is loaded with a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor.

The phone is backed by up to 4GB of RAM and up to 6GB of internal storage. On the camera front, it is loaded with a triple-camera setup at the rear panel, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel Zeiss Optic primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide angle lens with 120-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor along with LED flash. For the front, it is loaded with a 20-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.



The phone runs on the latest Android 10 and it falls under the Android One programme. The phone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge support. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.

