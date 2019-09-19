  • 01:23 Jan 02, 2020
7.2 4GB

Nokia 7.2 4GB

Price :

Rs. 18599

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 19 September, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 3500 mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Rs. 18599

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 19 September, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 3500 mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Description

The Nokia 7.2 is equipped with a glass unibody design along with aluminium edges. The smartphone is loaded with a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor. 

 

The phone is backed by up to 4GB of RAM and up to 6GB of internal storage. On the camera front, it is loaded with a triple-camera setup at the rear panel, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel Zeiss Optic primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide angle lens with 120-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor along with LED flash. For the front, it is loaded with a 20-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

 

The phone runs on the latest Android 10 and it falls under the  Android One programme. The phone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge support. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (PureDisplay, HDR 10 support)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels (19.5:9 aspect ratio)
Screen Size

6.3 inches (U-shaped waterdrop notch)

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 5MP (Triple AI Camera: 48MP primary sensor along with an 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide angle lens, 5MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

20 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3500 mAh (Qualcomm Quick Charge support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

149.86 x 78.74 x 7.62mm

Weight

180 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, Adreno 512 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Nokia 7.2 goes on sale in India today

Nokia 7.2 goes on sale in India today

The Nokia 7.2 comes in Cyan Green and Charcoal colours in India.

Nokia 7.2 with triple rear cameras, 20MP front camera launched in India, price starts at Rs 18,599

Nokia 7.2 with triple rear cameras, 20MP front camera launched in India, price starts at Rs 18,599

The Nokia 7.2 comes in Cyan Green and Charcoal colours in India.

HMD Global teases Nokia 7.2 launch in India

HMD Global teases Nokia 7.2 launch in India

Nokia 7.2 features glass unibody design along with aluminium edges, triple rear cameras with Zeiss optics, PureDisplay screen and more.

Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 gets listed on Nokia India website

Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 gets listed on Nokia India website

The Indian version of Nokia 7.2 will have two variants- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. While Nokia 6.2 will have three variants- 3GB RAM with 32GB of storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage.

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 expected in India on Sept 11

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 expected in India on Sept 11

HMD Global is planning to launch two smartphones anda couple of feature phones during the event.

Nokia 7.2 with 4GB of RAM spotted on Geekbench

Nokia 7.2 with 4GB of RAM spotted on Geekbench

Nokia 7.2 is listed with codenamed 'Daredevil' and it is powered by 1.84GHz octa-core processor.

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 110 (2019) and Nokia 2720 (2019) price leaks out ahead of launch

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 110 (2019) and Nokia 2720 (2019) price leaks out ahead of launch

Nokia 7.2 will be priced somewhere between Rs 18,000 and Rs 20,000.

Nokia 7.2 live image leaked ahead of IFA announcement

Nokia 7.2 live image leaked ahead of IFA announcement

Nokia 7.2 will feature a circular camera module and a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Nokia 7.2 images leaked ahead of IFA event on September 5

Nokia 7.2 images leaked ahead of IFA event on September 5

Nokia 7.2 will feature a waterdrop notch design and a bezel-less display as well.

HMD Global announces IFA event on September 5, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 expected

HMD Global announces IFA event on September 5, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 expected

IFA 2019 is scheduled to be held between September 6 to September 11 this time.

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 will launch in August, more specs leaked

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 will launch in August, more specs leaked

The Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 will be launched on the same day next month, I.e. August. Both phones will come with an identical body with the Nokia 6.2 featuring a 6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and the Nokia 7.2 equipping a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with HDR10 support.

Nokia 7.2 aka Star-Lord, specs, case renders leaked

Nokia 7.2 aka Star-Lord, specs, case renders leaked

Nokia 7.2 has been codenamed as “Star-Lord” while its sibling, the Nokia 6.2 has been confirmed as “Daredevil".

Nokia 7.2 First Impressions: Can it kill the competition?

Nokia 7.2 First Impressions: Can it kill the competition?

Is it enough to make a long-lasting impression on the users? We spent some time with the device and here our first impressions.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Nokia Image gallery

Latest Nokia Mobiles

Nokia Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies