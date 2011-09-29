700

Nokia 700

Rs. 36999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 29 September, 2011
  • Operating System : Symbian Belle
  • Processor : Single Core 1 GHz
  • Battery : 1080 mAh
  • Display : 3.2 inches
  • Resolution : 360 x 640 pixels
  • RAM : 512 MB
  • Camera : 5 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

An ultra-slim 3G enabled touchscreen smartphone phone having 5 MP camera with LED flash, GPRS/Wi-Fi connectivity & runs on Symbian Belle OS.

Display

Type

AMOLED (16M colors)
Resolution

360 x 640 pixels

Pixel Density

229 ppi

Screen Size

3.2 inches

Memory

RAM

512 MB

Internal Memory

2 GB

Expandable

32 GB (MicroSD card slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP (2592Ñ…1944 pixels, fixed focus, Geo-tagging, face detection, Scene modes, Light sensitivity modes, White balance modes, Exposure compensation, Still image editor, Full screen viewfinder, Self timer)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (720p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

1080 mAh (Li-ion, BP-5Z)
Type

Removable

Talktime

7.2 hrs

Standby Time

465 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

110 x 50.7 x 9.7 mm (4.33 x 2.00 x 0.38 in)
Weight

96 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Single Core 1 GHz (ARM11 (1.3GHz after update))
Operating System

Symbian Belle (upgradeable to Belle FP1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

3.0 (with A2DP, EDR)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE (Class 33 Class 33)
GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Single (Mini-SIM)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, WMA, M4A (Apple lossless))
Video Player

Yes (MPEG4, H.264, WMV, RealVideo 10)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass

Built in Applications

Yes ( Recorder, Gmail, Clock, Organizer, Photo editor, Security Guard, Alarm clock, Phonebook, Calendar, Calculator, Google Search, Facebook chat, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch, Corning Gorilla Glass, Nokia ClearBlack display)

