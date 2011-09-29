You might like this
Nokia 700
Product Features :
- Launch : 29 September, 2011
- Operating System :Symbian Belle
- Processor : Single Core 1 GHz
- Battery : 1080 mAh
- Display : 3.2 inches
- Resolution : 360 x 640 pixels
- RAM : 512 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
An ultra-slim 3G enabled touchscreen smartphone phone having 5 MP camera with LED flash, GPRS/Wi-Fi connectivity & runs on Symbian Belle OS.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED (16M colors)
|Resolution
|
360 x 640 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
229 ppi
|Screen Size
|
3.2 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
512 MB
|Internal Memory
|
2 GB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (MicroSD card slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
5 MP (2592Ñ…1944 pixels, fixed focus, Geo-tagging, face detection, Scene modes, Light sensitivity modes, White balance modes, Exposure compensation, Still image editor, Full screen viewfinder, Self timer)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (720p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
1080 mAh (Li-ion, BP-5Z)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
7.2 hrs
|Standby Time
|
465 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
110 x 50.7 x 9.7 mm (4.33 x 2.00 x 0.38 in)
|Weight
|
96 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Single Core 1 GHz (ARM11 (1.3GHz after update))
|Operating System
|
Symbian Belle (upgradeable to Belle FP1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
3.0 (with A2DP, EDR)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE (Class 33 Class 33)
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Single (Mini-SIM)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, WMA, M4A (Apple lossless))
|Video Player
|
Yes (MPEG4, H.264, WMV, RealVideo 10)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass
|Built in Applications
|
Yes ( Recorder, Gmail, Clock, Organizer, Photo editor, Security Guard, Alarm clock, Phonebook, Calendar, Calculator, Google Search, Facebook chat, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch, Corning Gorilla Glass, Nokia ClearBlack display)
