Description

On the Geekbench listing, the Nokia ‘HMD Global Quicksilver' or the Nokia 6.3/6.4 is powered by an unidentified 1.8GHz Qualcomm processor and should sport a 6.45 inch FHD display. The device should come with the Adreno 619 GPU, which is associated with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690G SoC.

The listing further revealed that the phone will run Android 11 operating system out of the box and it will have 6GB of RAM.

The device may be backed by a 4300mAh battery. It is expected to pack quad cameras with a 24-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor