6.3
Rumoured Specs

Nokia 6.3

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4300 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 24MP + 12MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : Yes

Description

On the Geekbench listing, the Nokia ‘HMD Global Quicksilver' or the Nokia 6.3/6.4 is powered by an unidentified 1.8GHz Qualcomm processor and should sport a 6.45 inch FHD display. The device should come with the Adreno 619 GPU, which is associated with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690G SoC.

 

The listing further revealed that the phone will run Android 11 operating system out of the box and it will have 6GB of RAM. 

 

The device may be backed by a 4300mAh battery. It is expected to pack quad cameras with a 24-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels (19:9 aspect ratio)
Screen Size

6.44 inches (Corning Gorilla Glass)

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB, 64 GB

Expandable

Yes (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

24MP + 12MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 24-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4300 mAh (10W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 690G processor, Adreno 619 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (WAV, AAC, AMR, MP3, WMA, MIDI, FLAC, OGG, AAC+)
Video Player

Yes (3GP, MP4, WMV, AVI, DivX, MKV, H.264, H.263)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Proximity ( Side-mounted fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Nokia 1.4, 6.3, 7.3 to reportedly launch in Q1 or Q2 of 2021

As per new reports surfacing the internet, the devices should the 3 devices should launch in Late Q1 or Early Q2 of 2021.

Nokia Image gallery

