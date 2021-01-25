You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 4300 mAh
- Display : 6.44 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : Yes
Description
On the Geekbench listing, the Nokia ‘HMD Global Quicksilver' or the Nokia 6.3/6.4 is powered by an unidentified 1.8GHz Qualcomm processor and should sport a 6.45 inch FHD display. The device should come with the Adreno 619 GPU, which is associated with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690G SoC.
The listing further revealed that the phone will run Android 11 operating system out of the box and it will have 6GB of RAM.
The device may be backed by a 4300mAh battery. It is expected to pack quad cameras with a 24-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels (19:9 aspect ratio)
|Screen Size
|
6.44 inches (Corning Gorilla Glass)
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 64 GB
|Expandable
|
Yes (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
24MP + 12MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 24-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4300 mAh (10W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 690G processor, Adreno 619 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (WAV, AAC, AMR, MP3, WMA, MIDI, FLAC, OGG, AAC+)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3GP, MP4, WMV, AVI, DivX, MKV, H.264, H.263)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Proximity ( Side-mounted fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Nokia News
