  • 19:08 Feb 07, 2020
6.2

Nokia 6.2

Price :

Rs. 11970

Product Features :

  • Launch : 11 October, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 3500 mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 16MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Nokia 6.2 equips a 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen pure display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, 500nits brightness, HDR support, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with Adreno 509, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The storage can be expanded with the help of a MicroSD card to up to 512GB.

 

For imaging, the Nokia 6.2 comes loaded with a triple-camera setup at the back comprising of a 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies.

 

The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie with a dedicated Google Assistant Button. It is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery with fast charging. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, GPS with AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port. The device weighs at 180 grams and measures 159.92 x 75.15 x 8.25 mm. 

 

Display

Type

Full HD+ (PureDisplay, HDR 10 support, 500 nits brightness)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels (19:9 aspect ratio)
Pixel Density

400 ppi

Screen Size

6.3 inches (Corning Gorilla Glass 3)

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

16MP + 8MP + 5MP (Triple AI Camera: 6-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

3500 mAh (10W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.92 x 75.15 x 8.25 mm

Weight

180 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, Adreno 509 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (dual stand-by)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (WAV, AAC, AMR, MP3, WMA, MIDI, FLAC, OGG, AAC+)
Video Player

Yes (3GP, MP4, WMV, AVI, DivX, MKV, H.264, H.263)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint: rear-mounted)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 price slashed in India

Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 price slashed in India

Nokia 6.2 has received a price cut of Rs 3500.

Nokia 6.2 price slashed in India

Nokia 6.2 price slashed in India

Nokia 6.2 comes in Ceramic Black and Ice colours.

Nokia 6.2 with triple cameras launched in India for Rs 15,999

Nokia 6.2 with triple cameras launched in India for Rs 15,999

HMD Global has silently launched the Nokia 6.2 in India for Rs 15,999. The phone can be purchased on Amazon India in Ceramic Black and Ice colours.

Nokia 6.2 to launch in India on October 11 as Amazon exclusive

Nokia 6.2 to launch in India on October 11 as Amazon exclusive

The Nokia 6.2 was first introduced at the IFA and it comes as a successor to the Nokia 6.1 that was launched last year in India.

Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 gets listed on Nokia India website

Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 gets listed on Nokia India website

The Indian version of Nokia 7.2 will have two variants- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. While Nokia 6.2 will have three variants- 3GB RAM with 32GB of storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage.

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 expected in India on Sept 11

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 expected in India on Sept 11

HMD Global is planning to launch two smartphones anda couple of feature phones during the event.

HMD Global announces IFA event on September 5, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 expected

HMD Global announces IFA event on September 5, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 expected

IFA 2019 is scheduled to be held between September 6 to September 11 this time.

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 will launch in August, more specs leaked

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 will launch in August, more specs leaked

The Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 will be launched on the same day next month, I.e. August. Both phones will come with an identical body with the Nokia 6.2 featuring a 6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and the Nokia 7.2 equipping a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with HDR10 support.

HMD Global to launch Nokia 7.2 alongside Nokia 6.2

HMD Global to launch Nokia 7.2 alongside Nokia 6.2

HMD Global is now gearing up to launch another smartphone alongside the Nokia 6.2 and will likely name it the Nokia 7.2. The Nokia 7.2 will have an identical external design to the upcoming Nokia 6.2 and will fit the same cases. However, there will be changes in the internal configuration, even inside the camera.

