Nokia 6.2
Product Features :
- Launch : 11 October, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 3500 mAh
- Display : 6.3 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Nokia 6.2 equips a 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen pure display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, 500nits brightness, HDR support, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with Adreno 509, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The storage can be expanded with the help of a MicroSD card to up to 512GB.
For imaging, the Nokia 6.2 comes loaded with a triple-camera setup at the back comprising of a 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies.
The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie with a dedicated Google Assistant Button. It is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery with fast charging. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, GPS with AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port. The device weighs at 180 grams and measures 159.92 x 75.15 x 8.25 mm.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (PureDisplay, HDR 10 support, 500 nits brightness)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels (19:9 aspect ratio)
|Pixel Density
|
400 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.3 inches (Corning Gorilla Glass 3)
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
16MP + 8MP + 5MP (Triple AI Camera: 6-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3500 mAh (10W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.92 x 75.15 x 8.25 mm
|Weight
|
180 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, Adreno 509 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (dual stand-by)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (WAV, AAC, AMR, MP3, WMA, MIDI, FLAC, OGG, AAC+)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3GP, MP4, WMV, AVI, DivX, MKV, H.264, H.263)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint: rear-mounted)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
