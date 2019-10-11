Description

Nokia 6.2 equips a 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen pure display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, 500nits brightness, HDR support, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with Adreno 509, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The storage can be expanded with the help of a MicroSD card to up to 512GB.

For imaging, the Nokia 6.2 comes loaded with a triple-camera setup at the back comprising of a 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies.

The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie with a dedicated Google Assistant Button. It is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery with fast charging. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, GPS with AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port. The device weighs at 180 grams and measures 159.92 x 75.15 x 8.25 mm.