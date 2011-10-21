You might like this
Nokia 603
Product Features :
- Launch : 21 October, 2011
- Operating System :Symbian Belle
- Processor : Single Core 1 GHz
- Battery : 1300 mAh
- Display : 3.5 inches
- Resolution : 360 x 640 pixels
- RAM : 512 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A 3G enabled touchscreen smartphone with 5 MP camera, GPRS/Wi-Fi connectivity, bluetooth, Flash Lite support & runs on Symbian Belle OS.
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD (16M colors)
|Resolution
|
360 x 640 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
210 ppi
|Screen Size
|
3.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
512 MB
|Internal Memory
|
2 GB (340 MB user available)
|Expandable
|
32 GB (MicroSD card slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
5 MP (2592Ñ…1944 pixels, fixed focus, Geo-tagging, face detection)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes (720p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
1300 mAh (Li-Ion (BP-3L))
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
16 hrs
|Standby Time
|
460 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
113.5 x 57.1 x 12.7 mm (4.47 x 2.25 x 0.5 in)
|Weight
|
109.6 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Single Core 1 GHz
|Operating System
|
Symbian Belle (upgradeable to Belle FP1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
3.0 (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
EDGE, Yes (Class 33 Class 33)
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0, USB On-the-go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Single (Micro-SIM)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS, music recognition)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, AAC+, eAAC+, M4A (Apple lossless), MP4, AMR, MIDI)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MPEG4, H.263, H.264, WMV, RealVideo 7, RealVideo 8, RealVideo 9, RealVideo 10, Flash Video)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Photo editor, Organizer, Quickoffice document editor, Adobe PDF Reader, Voice command/dial, Predictive text input)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch, Scratch-resistant glass, Nokia ClearBlack display)
