  • Launch : 21 October, 2011
  • Operating System : Symbian Belle
  • Processor : Single Core 1 GHz
  • Battery : 1300 mAh
  • Display : 3.5 inches
  • Resolution : 360 x 640 pixels
  • RAM : 512 MB
  • Camera : 5 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A 3G enabled touchscreen smartphone with 5 MP camera, GPRS/Wi-Fi connectivity, bluetooth, Flash Lite support & runs on Symbian Belle OS.

Display

Type

IPS-LCD (16M colors)
Resolution

360 x 640 pixels

Pixel Density

210 ppi

Screen Size

3.5 inches

Memory

RAM

512 MB

Internal Memory

2 GB (340 MB user available)
Expandable

32 GB (MicroSD card slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP (2592Ñ…1944 pixels, fixed focus, Geo-tagging, face detection)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes (720p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

1300 mAh (Li-Ion (BP-3L))
Type

Removable

Talktime

16 hrs

Standby Time

460 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

113.5 x 57.1 x 12.7 mm (4.47 x 2.25 x 0.5 in)
Weight

109.6 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Single Core 1 GHz

Operating System

Symbian Belle (upgradeable to Belle FP1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

3.0 (with A2DP)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

EDGE, Yes (Class 33 Class 33)
GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0, USB On-the-go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Single (Micro-SIM)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS, music recognition)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, AAC+, eAAC+, M4A (Apple lossless), MP4, AMR, MIDI)
Video Player

Yes (MPEG4, H.263, H.264, WMV, RealVideo 7, RealVideo 8, RealVideo 9, RealVideo 10, Flash Video)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass

Built in Applications

Yes (Photo editor, Organizer, Quickoffice document editor, Adobe PDF Reader, Voice command/dial, Predictive text input)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch, Scratch-resistant glass, Nokia ClearBlack display)

