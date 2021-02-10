5.4 6GB

Nokia 5.4 6GB

Price :

Rs. 15499

Product Features :

  • Launch : 10 February, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Description

Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 processor. It comes in variants of 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB. In addition to the rear fingerprint sensor, Nokia 5.4 also supports face unlock.

 

For the camera configuration, there is a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

 

On the software front, Nokia 5.4 runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is Android 11 ready, and it will receive three years of monthly security updates and two years of software upgrades. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C port for charging up to 10W.

Display

Type

HD+ (a 19:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 with Adreno 610 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 launched in India at starting price of Rs 11,999, Nokia Power Earbuds Lite also debuts

The Nokia 5.4 sale starts on February 17 on Flipkart, and Nokia website.

