You might like this
Nokia 5.4 4GB
Price :
Rs. 13999
Product Features :
- Launch : 10 February, 2021
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 processor. It comes in variants of 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB. In addition to the rear fingerprint sensor, Nokia 5.4 also supports face unlock.
For the camera configuration, there is a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.
On the software front, Nokia 5.4 runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is Android 11 ready, and it will receive three years of monthly security updates and two years of software upgrades. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C port for charging up to 10W.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (a 19:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 with Adreno 610 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
Nokia News
Nokia Reviews
Nokia Video Gallery
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement