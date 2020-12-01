You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor :
- Battery :
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution :
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The Nokia 5.4 is rumored to have a 6.4-inch display with a hole-punch cutout housing the selfie camera. The Nokia 5.3 on the other hand came with a 6.55-inch HD+ display.
The Nokia 5.4 will have a more powerful processor than its predecessor which came with the Snapdragon 665. This means we can expect it to have a Snapdragon 700 series processor, similar to most of the mid-rangers in the segment.
It should have a single RAM option with 4GB of RAM and two storage variants including 64GB and 128GB of storage options.
The device should also sport a quad-camera setup on the back, similar to the Nokia 5.3. The Nokia 5.3 came with a 13MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP combination which included a wide-angle shooter, macro shooter and a depth sensor.
It is said to be initially available in Blue and Purple colour options and should launch by the end of 2020.
Display
|Type
|
LCD (with hole-punch cutout)
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB, 128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 13MP Primary Sensor, 5MP Wide-angle sensor, 2MP Depth Sensor, 2MP Macro camera)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Type
|
Non Removable
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
