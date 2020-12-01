5.4
Rumoured Specs

Nokia 5.4

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor :
  • Battery :
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution :
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Description

The Nokia 5.4 is rumored to have a 6.4-inch display with a hole-punch cutout housing the selfie camera. The Nokia 5.3 on the other hand came with a 6.55-inch HD+ display. 

 

The Nokia 5.4 will have a more powerful processor than its predecessor which came with the Snapdragon 665. This means we can expect it to have a Snapdragon 700 series processor, similar to most of the mid-rangers in the segment. 

 

It should have a single RAM option with 4GB of RAM and two storage variants including 64GB and 128GB of storage options.

 

The device should also sport a quad-camera setup on the back, similar to the Nokia 5.3. The Nokia 5.3 came with a 13MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP combination which included a wide-angle shooter, macro shooter and a depth sensor. 

 

It is said to be initially available in Blue and Purple colour options and should launch by the end of 2020. 

Display

Type

LCD (with hole-punch cutout)
Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB, 128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 13MP Primary Sensor, 5MP Wide-angle sensor, 2MP Depth Sensor, 2MP Macro camera)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Type

Non Removable

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

