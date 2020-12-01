Description

The Nokia 5.4 is rumored to have a 6.4-inch display with a hole-punch cutout housing the selfie camera. The Nokia 5.3 on the other hand came with a 6.55-inch HD+ display.

The Nokia 5.4 will have a more powerful processor than its predecessor which came with the Snapdragon 665. This means we can expect it to have a Snapdragon 700 series processor, similar to most of the mid-rangers in the segment.

It should have a single RAM option with 4GB of RAM and two storage variants including 64GB and 128GB of storage options.

The device should also sport a quad-camera setup on the back, similar to the Nokia 5.3. The Nokia 5.3 came with a 13MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP combination which included a wide-angle shooter, macro shooter and a depth sensor.

It is said to be initially available in Blue and Purple colour options and should launch by the end of 2020.