Nokia 5.2
Price :
Rs. 11970
|
Rs. 11970
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 3500 mAh
- Display : 6.2 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Nokia 5.2 is said to come with a price tag of EUR 169 (approx. Rs 13,300) for the base variant. The Nokia 5.2 will come with a 6.2-inch LCD display. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor. The phone is said to come with 3GB of RAM + 32GB of internal storage for all the region, but some countries will also get 4GB of RAM + 64GB of internal storage.
The Nokia 5.2 will come with a similar camera setup as seen in the Nokia 6.2. This means it will feature a 16-megapixel primary lens along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. For the front, it will come with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone will feature a breathing notification light and it will be backed by a 3,500mAh battery. The device will be available with a range of colour options that are found in the Nokia 6.2.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (PureDisplay, HDR 10 support, 500 nits brightness)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels (19:9 aspect ratio)
|Pixel Density
|
400 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.2 inches (Corning Gorilla Glass 3)
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
16MP + 8MP + 5MP (Triple AI Camera: 6-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3500 mAh (10W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, Adreno 512 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (dual stand-by)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (WAV, AAC, AMR, MP3, WMA, MIDI, FLAC, OGG, AAC+)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3GP, MP4, WMV, AVI, DivX, MKV, H.264, H.263)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, G- sensor, Fingerprint (Fingerprint: rear-mounted )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
