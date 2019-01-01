  • 19:08 Feb 07, 2020
5.2
Nokia 5.2

Rs. 11970

Description

Nokia 5.2 is said to come with a price tag of EUR 169 (approx. Rs 13,300) for the base variant. The Nokia 5.2 will come with a 6.2-inch LCD display. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor. The phone is said to come with 3GB of RAM + 32GB of internal storage for all the region, but some countries will also get 4GB of RAM + 64GB of internal storage. 

 

The Nokia 5.2 will come with a similar camera setup as seen in the Nokia 6.2. This means it will feature a 16-megapixel primary lens along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. For the front, it will come with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone will feature a breathing notification light and it will be backed by a 3,500mAh battery. The device will be available with a range of colour options that are found in the Nokia 6.2.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (PureDisplay, HDR 10 support, 500 nits brightness)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels (19:9 aspect ratio)
Pixel Density

400 ppi

Screen Size

6.2 inches (Corning Gorilla Glass 3)

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

16MP + 8MP + 5MP (Triple AI Camera: 6-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

3500 mAh (10W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, Adreno 512 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (dual stand-by)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (WAV, AAC, AMR, MP3, WMA, MIDI, FLAC, OGG, AAC+)
Video Player

Yes (3GP, MP4, WMV, AVI, DivX, MKV, H.264, H.263)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, G- sensor, Fingerprint (Fingerprint: rear-mounted )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

