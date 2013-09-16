You might like this
Nokia 515
Product Features :
- Launch : 16 September, 2013
- Operating System :Asha OS S40
- Processor :
- Battery : 1200 mAh
- Display : 2.4 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM : 64 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A dual sim feature phone with 5 MP camera, FM radio & GPRS, bluetooth connectivity.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (256K colors, LCD Transmissive )
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
167 ppi
|Screen Size
|
2.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
64 MB
|Internal Memory
|
256 MB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (MicroSD card slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
5 MP (2592x1944 pixels, Face detection, panorama, Full screen viewfinder)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (QVGA@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
1200 mAh (Li-Ion (BL-4U))
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
10.4 hrs
|Standby Time
|
912 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
102.7 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Asha OS S40
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 HSDPA 900 / 2100 - SIM 1)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
3.0 (with A2DP (single SIM only))
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE (Class 12 (4+1/3+2/2+3/1+4 slots), 32 - 48 kbps Up to 236.8 kbps)
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Micro-SIM)
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS; FM recording)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, WAV, AAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, H.264, H.263)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes ( Organizer, Predictive text input, Photo sharing, Facebook, Twitter)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric (Corning Gorilla Glass 2)
|Water Proof
|
No
