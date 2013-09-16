515

Nokia 515

Price :

Rs. 9999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 16 September, 2013
  • Operating System : Asha OS S40
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1200 mAh
  • Display : 2.4 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM : 64 MB
  • Camera : 5 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Rs. 9999

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 16 September, 2013
  • Operating System :Asha OS S40
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1200 mAh
  • Display : 2.4 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM : 64 MB
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A dual sim feature phone with 5 MP camera, FM radio & GPRS, bluetooth connectivity.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (256K colors, LCD Transmissive )
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Pixel Density

167 ppi

Screen Size

2.4 inches

Memory

RAM

64 MB

Internal Memory

256 MB

Expandable

32 GB (MicroSD card slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP (2592x1944 pixels, Face detection, panorama, Full screen viewfinder)
Front Camera

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (QVGA@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

1200 mAh (Li-Ion (BL-4U))
Type

Removable

Talktime

10.4 hrs

Standby Time

912 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

102.7 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Asha OS S40

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 HSDPA 900 / 2100 - SIM 1)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

3.0 (with A2DP (single SIM only))
WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS, EDGE (Class 12 (4+1/3+2/2+3/1+4 slots), 32 - 48 kbps Up to 236.8 kbps)
GPS

No

USB

Micro (2.0)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Micro-SIM)

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS; FM recording)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, WAV, AAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, H.264, H.263)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes ( Organizer, Predictive text input, Photo sharing, Facebook, Twitter)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric (Corning Gorilla Glass 2)
Water Proof

No

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Nokia Image gallery

Latest Nokia Mobiles

Nokia Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies