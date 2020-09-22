3.4
Rumoured Specs

Nokia 3.4

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.39 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch punch-hole HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64 GB of storage. The device will come with a microSD card slot for additional storage up tp 512GB.

For the cameras, the Nokia 3.4 comes with a triple camera system with 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel ultra-wide + 2-megapixel depth sensor. There will be a front-facing camera of 8-megapixel.

Nokia 3.4 packs a 4,000mAh battery and will come preinstalled with Android 10 OS which is said to be upgradable to Android 11. It comes with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and a Google Assistant Button as well.

Display

Type

HD+ (19.5:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.39 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (via micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 5MP + 2MP (Triple Rear Camera - 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel ultra wide + 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP (f/2.4 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 460)
Operating System

Android 10 (upgradable to Android 11)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Proximity (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacative with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

