Product Features :
- Launch : 18 December, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Quad Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.2 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 400GB
Description
Nokia 2.3 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It has expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.
In the imaging department, the Nokia 2.3 features a dual rear camera of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel secondary camera. The phone has 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture and support for Face Unlock, but it doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor.
Nokia 2.3 runs Android 9.0 Pie which is said to be upgradable to Android 10. It has 4000mAh battery that promises 2 days of battery life. The phone also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant Button.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.2 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
400GB (via micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Rear Camera - 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (f/2.4 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
157.69 x 75.41 x 8.68mm
|Weight
|
183 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, upgradable to Android 10, Android One)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( face unlock)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacative with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
