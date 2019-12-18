  • 23:23 Dec 18, 2019
Product Features :

  • Launch : 18 December, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Quad Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 400GB

Description

Nokia 2.3 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It has expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.

In the imaging department, the Nokia 2.3 features a dual rear camera of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel secondary camera. The phone has 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture and support for Face Unlock, but it doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor.

Nokia 2.3 runs Android 9.0 Pie which is said to be upgradable to Android 10. It has 4000mAh battery that promises 2 days of battery life. The phone also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant Button.

Display

Type

HD+ (19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass display)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

6.2 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

400GB (via micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Rear Camera - 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera)
Front Camera

5 MP (f/2.4 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

157.69 x 75.41 x 8.68mm

Weight

183 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, upgradable to Android 10, Android One)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro (microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( face unlock)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacative with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

