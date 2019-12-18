Description

Nokia 2.3 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It has expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.



In the imaging department, the Nokia 2.3 features a dual rear camera of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel secondary camera. The phone has 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture and support for Face Unlock, but it doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor.



Nokia 2.3 runs Android 9.0 Pie which is said to be upgradable to Android 10. It has 4000mAh battery that promises 2 days of battery life. The phone also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant Button.