Product Features :

  • Launch : 03 June, 2014
  • Operating System : Nokia OS Series 30+
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1200 mAh
  • Display : 2.8 inches
  • Resolution : 320 x 240 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 2 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A 2.8-inch phone with LCD Transmissive display, runs Nokia OS Series 30+ and sports a 2-megapixel rear camera.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (256K colors)
Resolution

320 x 240 pixels

Pixel Density

142 ppi

Screen Size

2.8 inches

Memory

Expandable

32 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

2 MP (1600x1200 pixels, Fixed focus, Sensor size: 1/5 inch)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes (QVGA@15fps)

Battery

Capacity

1200 mAh (Li-On, BL-4UL)
Type

Removable

Talktime

21 hrs

Standby Time

864 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

124 x 55.5 x 10.4 mm (4.88 x 2.19 x 0.41 in)
Weight

99.8 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Nokia OS Series 30+

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

3.0

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

No

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Single (Mini-SIM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Stereo FM radio )
Media Player

Yes (MP3, AAC LC, MIDI)
Video Player

Yes (3GP, MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Nokia Xpress Browser, Facebook, Twitter, Yahoo! Messenger, Native games)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric (Splash Proof)

