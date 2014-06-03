You might like this
Nokia 225
Product Features :
- Launch : 03 June, 2014
- Operating System :Nokia OS Series 30+
- Processor :
- Battery : 1200 mAh
- Display : 2.8 inches
- Resolution : 320 x 240 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A 2.8-inch phone with LCD Transmissive display, runs Nokia OS Series 30+ and sports a 2-megapixel rear camera.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (256K colors)
|Resolution
|
320 x 240 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
142 ppi
|Screen Size
|
2.8 inches
Memory
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
2 MP (1600x1200 pixels, Fixed focus, Sensor size: 1/5 inch)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes (QVGA@15fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
1200 mAh (Li-On, BL-4UL)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
21 hrs
|Standby Time
|
864 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
124 x 55.5 x 10.4 mm (4.88 x 2.19 x 0.41 in)
|Weight
|
99.8 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Nokia OS Series 30+
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
3.0
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Single (Mini-SIM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (Stereo FM radio )
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, AAC LC, MIDI)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3GP, MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Nokia Xpress Browser, Facebook, Twitter, Yahoo! Messenger, Native games)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric (Splash Proof)
