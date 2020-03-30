You might like this
Nokia 220
Product Features :
- Launch : NA
- Operating System :Proprietary Nokia
- Processor :
- Battery : 1100 mAh
- Display : 2.4 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A dual sim phone with MP3 player, video player and FM radio and pre-loaded with Facebook and Twitter .
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (256K colors)
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
167 ppi
|Screen Size
|
2.4 inches
Memory
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
2 MP (1600x1200 pixels, Fixed focus, Sensor size: 1/5 inch)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes (QVGA@15fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
1100 mAh (BL-5C)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
15 hrs
|Standby Time
|
576 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
116.4 x 50.3 x 13.2 mm (4.58 x 1.98 x 0.52 in)
|Weight
|
83.6 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Nokia
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900 / 1800 - SIM 1 & SIM 2)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
3.0
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Micro (1.1)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Mini-SIM, Dual stand by)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MIDI, MP3, AAC LC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (H.263, H.264/AVC, MPEG-4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Nokia Xpress Browser, Facebook, Twitter, Native games, Organizer, Voice memo, Predictive text input)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
