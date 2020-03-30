  • 14:32 Mar 30, 2020
220

Nokia 220

Rs. 2799

Description

A dual sim phone with MP3 player, video player and FM radio and pre-loaded with Facebook and Twitter .

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (256K colors)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Pixel Density

167 ppi

Screen Size

2.4 inches

Memory

Expandable

32 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

2 MP (1600x1200 pixels, Fixed focus, Sensor size: 1/5 inch)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes (QVGA@15fps)

Battery

Capacity

1100 mAh (BL-5C)
Type

Removable

Talktime

15 hrs

Standby Time

576 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

116.4 x 50.3 x 13.2 mm (4.58 x 1.98 x 0.52 in)
Weight

83.6 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Nokia

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800 - SIM 1 & SIM 2)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

3.0

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Micro (1.1)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Mini-SIM, Dual stand by)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS)
Media Player

Yes (MIDI, MP3, AAC LC)
Video Player

Yes (H.263, H.264/AVC, MPEG-4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Nokia Xpress Browser, Facebook, Twitter, Native games, Organizer, Voice memo, Predictive text input)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

