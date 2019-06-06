Description

Nokia 2.2 features a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor coupled with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 400GB with the help of a dedicated microSD card slot.

On the imaging department, the Nokia 2.2 is backed by a single rear camera of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, it is loaded with a 5-megapixel sensor. The phone also comes with face unlock feature.

The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it comes with Android One branding. This simply means that users will get pure Android experience coupled with timely updates and security patches. It is backed up by a 3000mAh battery.