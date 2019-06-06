  • 01:14 Feb 08, 2020
2.2 2GB

Nokia 2.2 2GB

Price :

Rs. 5699

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 06 June, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Quad Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 3000 mAh
  • Display : 5.71 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13 MP
  • Expandable : 400GB

Variants:

Rs. 6020

 Buy Now

Rs. 5699

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 06 June, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Quad Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 3000 mAh
  • Display : 5.71 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Expandable : 400GB

Variants:

Description

Nokia 2.2 features a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor coupled with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 400GB with the help of a dedicated microSD card slot.

 

On the imaging department, the Nokia 2.2 is backed by a single rear camera of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, it is loaded with a 5-megapixel sensor. The phone also comes with face unlock feature.

 

The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it comes with Android One branding. This simply means that users will get pure Android experience coupled with timely updates and security patches. It is backed up by a 3000mAh battery.

Display

Type

HD+ (19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass display)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

5.71 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB

Expandable

400GB (via micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13 MP (13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3000 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

145.96 x 70.56 x 9.3 mm

Weight

153 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio A22)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, Android One)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro (microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Accelerometer, Ambient Light ( face unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacative with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Nokia 2.2 receives a price cut again, now starts at Rs 5,999

Nokia 2.2 receives a price cut again, now starts at Rs 5,999

Nokia 2.2 is now available at the discounted price on Nokia official website

Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.2 price slashed in India

Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.2 price slashed in India

Nokia 2.2 is now available at the discounted price on Flipkart and Nokia official website.

Google confirms Android Q is now Android 10, bails out on desserts

Google confirms Android Q is now Android 10, bails out on desserts

Android Product Management VP, Sameer Samat confirmed that the next version of Android will be called Android 10. The company also announced that it is updating the Android logo and colour with “a more modern, accessible look” including the Android robot and changing the brand text from Green to Black.

Nokia 2.2 update brings White Balance feature, June 2019 security

Nokia 2.2 update brings White Balance feature, June 2019 security

The latest update on the Nokia 2.2 weighs at 288.8 MB and shits the build number of the device to V1.390. The changelog mentions UI enhancements, improved system stability and June 2019 batch of Android security updates. Besides that, the Nokia 2.2 update comes with a new White Balance option.

Nokia 2.2 to be available for sale starting 12 PM today

Nokia 2.2 to be available for sale starting 12 PM today

The Nokia 2.2 is available in Tungsten Black and Steel at a limited time offer price of Rs 6,999 for the 2GB/16GB storage variant and Rs 7,999 for the 3GB/32GB storage variant till June 30.

Nokia 2.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 7: Budget phones redefined

Nokia 2.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 7: Budget phones redefined

For around the same price, HMD Global and Xiaomi are selling the Nokia 2.2 and Redmi 7 budget-centric smartphones with decent chipsets, premium design, waterdrop-notched displays, latest software and relatively larger batteries. But does the Nokia 2.2 have what it takes to challenge the Redmi 7?

Nokia 2.2 launched in India, price starts Rs 6,999

Nokia 2.2 launched in India, price starts Rs 6,999

On the imaging department, the Nokia 2.2 is backed by a single rear camera of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture.

Nokia 2.2 First Impressions

Nokia 2.2 First Impressions

We got the chance to spent some time with the device and here are our first impressions.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Nokia Image gallery

Latest Nokia Mobiles

Nokia Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies