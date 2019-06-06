You might like this
Nokia 2.2 2GB
Price :
Rs. 5699
Product Features :
- Launch : 06 June, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Quad Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 3000 mAh
- Display : 5.71 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 400GB
Description
Nokia 2.2 features a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor coupled with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 400GB with the help of a dedicated microSD card slot.
On the imaging department, the Nokia 2.2 is backed by a single rear camera of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, it is loaded with a 5-megapixel sensor. The phone also comes with face unlock feature.
The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it comes with Android One branding. This simply means that users will get pure Android experience coupled with timely updates and security patches. It is backed up by a 3000mAh battery.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
5.71 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
16 GB
|Expandable
|
400GB (via micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13 MP (13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3000 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
145.96 x 70.56 x 9.3 mm
|Weight
|
153 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio A22)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, Android One)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro (microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Accelerometer, Ambient Light ( face unlock )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacative with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
