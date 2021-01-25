1.4
Rumoured Specs

Nokia 1.4

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 5.7 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Description

The Nokia 1.4 should sport a 6.51-inch HD+ display, have 1GB of RAM along with 16GB of storage (expandable up to 128GB), and will be powered by a 1.3Ghz quad core processor the name of which is unknown yet. 

 

It should feature dual cameras on the back including a 8MP + 2MP camera setup with flash and a 2MP front sensor. It should pack a 4000mAh battery. 

 

Display

Type

HD+ (19:9 display)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

5.7 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB

Expandable

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

8MP + 2MP

Front Camera

2 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 5w charging)

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.4 GHz

Operating System

Android 10 (Go Edition)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes (A2DP)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro (microUSB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacative with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Nokia 1.4, 6.3, 7.3 to reportedly launch in Q1 or Q2 of 2021

As per new reports surfacing the internet, the devices should the 3 devices should launch in Late Q1 or Early Q2 of 2021.

