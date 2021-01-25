You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Quad Core 1.4 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 5.7 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 1 GB
- Expandable : 128 GB
Description
The Nokia 1.4 should sport a 6.51-inch HD+ display, have 1GB of RAM along with 16GB of storage (expandable up to 128GB), and will be powered by a 1.3Ghz quad core processor the name of which is unknown yet.
It should feature dual cameras on the back including a 8MP + 2MP camera setup with flash and a 2MP front sensor. It should pack a 4000mAh battery.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (19:9 display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
5.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
1 GB
|Internal Memory
|
16 GB
|Expandable
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|
2 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 5w charging)
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.4 GHz
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Go Edition)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes (A2DP)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro (microUSB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacative with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
