Description

The Nokia 1.4 should sport a 6.51-inch HD+ display, have 1GB of RAM along with 16GB of storage (expandable up to 128GB), and will be powered by a 1.3Ghz quad core processor the name of which is unknown yet.

It should feature dual cameras on the back including a 8MP + 2MP camera setup with flash and a 2MP front sensor. It should pack a 4000mAh battery.