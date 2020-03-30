  • 13:40 Mar 20, 2020
1.3 Android 10 Go Edition
Coming Soon

Nokia 1.3 Android 10 Go Edition

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.3 GHz
  • Battery : 3000 mAh
  • Display : 5.7 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : 400GB

Description

The company has introduced the Nokia 1.3 Android 10 Go Edition smartphone at the event. The Nokia 1.3 is loaded with a 5.7-inch HD+ display with screen resolution 1520 x 720 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor along with Adreno 308 GPU. It is backed by  1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

 

The memory can be further expanded up to 400GB via microSD. On the camera front, the phone is loaded with an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. The front is loaded with a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The Nokia 1.3 Android 10 Go Edition is loaded with a 3000mAh battery with 5W charging support and it runs on Android 10 Go edition. 

 

There is no fingerprint sensor on this smartphone. The phone comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button. On the connectivity front, it features 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro-USB port and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 47.3 x 71.2 x 9.35 mm and weighs 155 grams.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

5.7 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB

Expandable

400GB

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP

Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes (720p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

3000 mAh (5W charging)
Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

155 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor, Adreno 308 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (Go Edition)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2 (A2DP)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro (microUSB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacative with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Nokia 1.3 Android Go edition smartphone, Nokia 5310 feature phone announced

Nokia 1.3 Android Go edition smartphone, Nokia 5310 feature phone announced

The brand has unveiled Nokia 1.3 Android Go edition smartphone along with Nokia 5310 feature phone.

Nokia 1.3 render reveals waterdrop notch and more

Nokia 1.3 render reveals waterdrop notch and more

The Nokia 1.3 smartphone official-looking render has been leaked online revealing some key information about the upcoming smartphone.

HMD Global schedules an event on March 19 in London

HMD Global schedules an event on March 19 in London

The company is expected to launch Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 1.3 and an Original series feature phone during the launch event.

Nokia 1.3 key specs and colour variants leaked

Nokia 1.3 key specs and colour variants leaked

Nokia 1.3 will be backed up by 4000mAh battery.

