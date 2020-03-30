You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Quad Core 1.3 GHz
- Battery : 3000 mAh
- Display : 5.7 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 1 GB
- Expandable : 400GB
Description
The company has introduced the Nokia 1.3 Android 10 Go Edition smartphone at the event. The Nokia 1.3 is loaded with a 5.7-inch HD+ display with screen resolution 1520 x 720 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor along with Adreno 308 GPU. It is backed by 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.
The memory can be further expanded up to 400GB via microSD. On the camera front, the phone is loaded with an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. The front is loaded with a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The Nokia 1.3 Android 10 Go Edition is loaded with a 3000mAh battery with 5W charging support and it runs on Android 10 Go edition.
There is no fingerprint sensor on this smartphone. The phone comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button. On the connectivity front, it features 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro-USB port and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 47.3 x 71.2 x 9.35 mm and weighs 155 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
5.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
1 GB
|Internal Memory
|
16 GB
|Expandable
|
400GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8 MP
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (720p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3000 mAh (5W charging)
|Type
|
Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
155 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor, Adreno 308 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Go Edition)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2 (A2DP)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (microUSB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacative with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
