Description

The company has introduced the Nokia 1.3 Android 10 Go Edition smartphone at the event. The Nokia 1.3 is loaded with a 5.7-inch HD+ display with screen resolution 1520 x 720 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor along with Adreno 308 GPU. It is backed by 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

The memory can be further expanded up to 400GB via microSD. On the camera front, the phone is loaded with an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. The front is loaded with a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The Nokia 1.3 Android 10 Go Edition is loaded with a 3000mAh battery with 5W charging support and it runs on Android 10 Go edition.

There is no fingerprint sensor on this smartphone. The phone comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button. On the connectivity front, it features 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro-USB port and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 47.3 x 71.2 x 9.35 mm and weighs 155 grams.