Description

Nokia 1.3 will feature a 6-inch display with a waterdrop notch. The phone will run on Android Go software, and it will be powered a MediaTek processor. For the camera, Nokia 1.3 will sport a single 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

Further the report also tells us that Nokia 1.3 will come with 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage on board. The phone will support microSD card slot expansion of up to 128GB. Nokia 1.3 will be backed up by 4000mAh battery. The phone is tipped to come in Charcoal and Cyan colour options.

The Nokia 1.3 will be an entry-level smartphone from HMD Global. The smartphone is said to come with a price tag of EUR 79 (approx. Rs 6,200).