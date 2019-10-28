  • 16:05 Feb 06, 2020
1.3
Rumoured Specs

Nokia 1.3

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.5 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6 inches
  • Resolution : 480 x 960 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Description

Nokia 1.3 will feature a 6-inch display with a waterdrop notch. The phone will run on Android Go software, and it will be powered a MediaTek processor. For the camera, Nokia 1.3 will sport a single 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

Further the report also tells us that Nokia 1.3 will come with 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage on board. The phone will support microSD card slot expansion of up to 128GB. Nokia 1.3 will be backed up by 4000mAh battery. The phone is tipped to come in Charcoal and Cyan colour options.

The Nokia 1.3 will be an entry-level smartphone from HMD Global. The smartphone is said to come with a price tag of EUR 79 (approx. Rs 6,200).

Display

Type

IPS-LCD (FWVGA+ 18:9 display)
Resolution

480 x 960 pixels

Screen Size

6 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB

Expandable

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP

Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes (720p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.5 GHz (MediaTek)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, Go Edition)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2 (A2DP)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro (microUSB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacative with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

