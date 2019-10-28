You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Quad Core 1.5 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6 inches
- Resolution : 480 x 960 pixels
- RAM : 1 GB
- Expandable : 128 GB
Description
Nokia 1.3 will feature a 6-inch display with a waterdrop notch. The phone will run on Android Go software, and it will be powered a MediaTek processor. For the camera, Nokia 1.3 will sport a single 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.
Further the report also tells us that Nokia 1.3 will come with 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage on board. The phone will support microSD card slot expansion of up to 128GB. Nokia 1.3 will be backed up by 4000mAh battery. The phone is tipped to come in Charcoal and Cyan colour options.
The Nokia 1.3 will be an entry-level smartphone from HMD Global. The smartphone is said to come with a price tag of EUR 79 (approx. Rs 6,200).
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD (FWVGA+ 18:9 display)
|Resolution
|
480 x 960 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
1 GB
|Internal Memory
|
16 GB
|Expandable
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8 MP
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (720p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.5 GHz (MediaTek)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, Go Edition)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2 (A2DP)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro (microUSB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacative with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement