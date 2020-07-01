You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 2800 mAh
- Display : 6.2 inches
- Resolution : 2142 x 876 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The Motorola Razr 5G foldable features a 6.2-inch foldable pOLED display with a resolution of 876x2142 pixels, and 21:9 aspect ratio. The secondary screen features a 2.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 600x800 pixel.
The phone is powered by Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with Adreno 620 GPU. It has 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and lacks support for microSD card slot. For the camera, Motorola Razr 5G has a 48-megapixel main camera below the secondary display with f/1.7 aperture and OIS, as well as a side-mounted LED flash. For selfies, the Motorola Razr 5G features a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture.
The Motorola Razr runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. The fingerprint sensor is located at the back of the phone and the phone packs a 2,800mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging.
Display
|Type
|
OLED (Two screens - 6.2-inch (2142 x 876 pixels) 21:9 Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, external 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) 4:3 gOLED screen)
|Resolution
|
2142 x 876 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.2 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP (with LED flash, OIS, laser autofocus, f/1.7 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
20 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
2800 mAh (with 15W TurboPower fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Flip
|Size
|
169.2 x 72.6 x 7.9mm (169.2 x 72.6 x 7.9mm (Unfolded), 91.7 x 72.6 x 16mm (folded))
|Weight
|
192 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 5G, 2G, 3G
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Gravity Sensor, Proximity, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Motorola News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement