Razr 5G
Coming Soon

Motorola Razr 5G

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 2800 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 2142 x 876 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP
  • Expandable : No

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 2800 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 2142 x 876 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : No

Description

The Motorola Razr 5G foldable features a 6.2-inch foldable pOLED display with a resolution of 876x2142 pixels, and 21:9 aspect ratio. The secondary screen features a 2.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 600x800 pixel.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with Adreno 620 GPU. It has 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and lacks support for microSD card slot. For the camera, Motorola Razr 5G has a 48-megapixel main camera below the secondary display with f/1.7 aperture and OIS, as well as a side-mounted LED flash. For selfies, the Motorola Razr 5G features a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The Motorola Razr runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. The fingerprint sensor is located at the back of the phone and the phone packs a 2,800mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging.


Display

Type

OLED (Two screens - 6.2-inch (2142 x 876 pixels) 21:9 Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, external 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) 4:3 gOLED screen)
Resolution

2142 x 876 pixels

Screen Size

6.2 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP (with LED flash, OIS, laser autofocus, f/1.7 aperture)
Front Camera

20 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

2800 mAh (with 15W TurboPower fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Flip

Size

169.2 x 72.6 x 7.9mm (169.2 x 72.6 x 7.9mm (Unfolded), 91.7 x 72.6 x 16mm (folded))
Weight

192 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 5G, 2G, 3G

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Gravity Sensor, Proximity, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Motorola Razr 5G foldable phone announced with 6.2-inch foldable display, Snapdragon 765G SoC

Motorola Razr 5G foldable phone announced with 6.2-inch foldable display, Snapdragon 765G SoC

Motorola Razr 5G features a 6.2-inch foldable pOLED display with a resolution of 876x2142 pixels, and 21:9 aspect ratio. The secondary screen features a 2.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 600x800 pixel.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Motorola Image gallery

Latest Motorola Mobiles

Motorola Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies