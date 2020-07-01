Description

The Motorola Razr 5G foldable features a 6.2-inch foldable pOLED display with a resolution of 876x2142 pixels, and 21:9 aspect ratio. The secondary screen features a 2.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 600x800 pixel.



The phone is powered by Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with Adreno 620 GPU. It has 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and lacks support for microSD card slot. For the camera, Motorola Razr 5G has a 48-megapixel main camera below the secondary display with f/1.7 aperture and OIS, as well as a side-mounted LED flash. For selfies, the Motorola Razr 5G features a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture.



The Motorola Razr runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. The fingerprint sensor is located at the back of the phone and the phone packs a 2,800mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging.





