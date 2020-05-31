Description

Motorola Razr 2 will be a 5G-enabled smartphone. The phone comes with a code name of ‘smith’ and it will come with model number ‘XT2017-4’. The foldable smartphone will come with a similar display setup as seen in the first Motorola Razr smartphone. This means that the phone will come with the main Flex View display and secondary Quick View screen on the outside.

The smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone will be backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The brand is planning to add a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor on the upcoming Razr foldable smartphone. For the front, the phone might come with a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. In terms of battery, the smartphone is said to feature 2,845mAh battery.