Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 2840 mAh
- Display : 6.2 inches
- Resolution : 2142 x 876 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Motorola Razr 2 will be a 5G-enabled smartphone. The phone comes with a code name of ‘smith’ and it will come with model number ‘XT2017-4’. The foldable smartphone will come with a similar display setup as seen in the first Motorola Razr smartphone. This means that the phone will come with the main Flex View display and secondary Quick View screen on the outside.
The smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone will be backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The brand is planning to add a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor on the upcoming Razr foldable smartphone. For the front, the phone might come with a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. In terms of battery, the smartphone is said to feature 2,845mAh battery.
Display
|Type
|
OLED (Two screens - 6.2-inch (2142 x 876 pixels) 21:9 Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, external 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) 4:3 gOLED screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection)
|Resolution
|
2142 x 876 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.2 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP (Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor)
|Front Camera
|
20 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
2840 mAh (with 15W TurboPower fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Flip
|Size
|
72 x 172 x 6.9mm (72 x 172 x 6.9mm (Unfolded) 72 x 94 x 14mm(folded))
|Weight
|
205 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, Adreno 616 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
