Razr 2
Motorola Razr 2

Description

Motorola Razr 2 will be a 5G-enabled smartphone. The phone comes with a code name of ‘smith’ and it will come with model number ‘XT2017-4’. The foldable smartphone will come with a similar display setup as seen in the first Motorola Razr smartphone. This means that the phone will come with the main Flex View display and secondary Quick View screen on the outside. 

 

The smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone will be backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The brand is planning to add a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor on the upcoming Razr foldable smartphone. For the front, the phone might come with a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. In terms of battery, the smartphone is said to feature 2,845mAh battery.

Display

Type

OLED (Two screens - 6.2-inch (2142 x 876 pixels) 21:9 Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, external 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) 4:3 gOLED screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection)
Resolution

2142 x 876 pixels

Screen Size

6.2 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP (Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor)
Front Camera

20 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

2840 mAh (with 15W TurboPower fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Flip

Size

72 x 172 x 6.9mm (72 x 172 x 6.9mm (Unfolded) 72 x 94 x 14mm(folded))
Weight

205 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, Adreno 616 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

