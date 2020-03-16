  • 23:51 Mar 16, 2020
Razr

Motorola Razr

Price :

Rs. 124999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 16 March, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 2510mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 2142 x 876 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 16 MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

The Motorola Razr foldable comes with two screens - one is the main display when the phone is unfolded and a small screen when the device is folded. When unfolded, the phone features a 6.2-inch pOLED display with 2142 x 876 pixels resolution and 21:9 Cinemavision aspect ratio. On the outside (when the phone is folded) there is a 2.7-inch gOLED display with 600 x 800 pixels resolution and aspect ratio of 4:3.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor coupled with Adreno 616 GPU. It has 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and lacks support for microSD card slot. For the camera, Motorola Razr has a 16-megapixel main camera with dual LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, Laser Auto Focus and Night Vision mode and electronic image stabilization. The primary camera acts as a selfie camera when the phone is folded and as its primary shooter when the phone is unfolded. On the outside, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Display

Type

OLED (Two screens - 6.2-inch (2142 x 876 pixels) 21:9 Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, external 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) 4:3 gOLED screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection)
Resolution

2142 x 876 pixels

Screen Size

6.2 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

16 MP (dual LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, Laser Auto Focus and Night Vision mode and electronic image stabilization)
Front Camera

5 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

2510mAh (with 15W TurboPower fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Flip

Size

72 x 172 x 6.9mm (72 x 172 x 6.9mm (Unfolded) 72 x 94 x 14mm(folded))
Weight

205 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, Adreno 616 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Motorola Razr will be available on Flipkart starting from April 2.

Motorola Razr will be Flipkart exclusive in India.

The Moto Razr features a flexible screen that folds in half flaunting the iconic clamshell design.

The Galaxy Z Flip and the Motorola Razr are head to head competitors in the market of flip phones. So how do these comapre? Let's find out.

Moto Razr features a flexible screen that folds in half flaunting the iconic clamshell design.

Motorola Razr (2019) comes with two screens - one is the main display when the phone is unfolded and a small screen when the device is folded.

Motorola Razr comes with two screens, one is the main display when the phone is unfolded and a small screen when the device is folded.

When fully opened, Moto Razr foldable phone looks a lot like the Razr V3 which launched almost a decade ago.

Motorola RAZR launch event will feature special guests and music performers, as well as "a journey through immersive experiences."

Motorola One Macro comes with a 6.2-inch display and a waterdrop notch. There's a triple camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth camera.

The Motorola Razr foldable phone will be releasing in Europe around the New Years’. The Razr phone will come with a price tag of around €1,500 (approx. Rs 1,20,000) but there won’t be flagship-grade specs defining the foldable device.

Pictures of the Motorola Razr (2019) have been leaked and reveal a foldable phone which opens a tall display with a chin on the bottom. The Razr phone in the picture will a slim touchscreen affair with a horizontal hinge, different to how Samsung and Huawei employed the hinge in their respective foldable phones.

