Description

The Motorola Razr foldable comes with two screens - one is the main display when the phone is unfolded and a small screen when the device is folded. When unfolded, the phone features a 6.2-inch pOLED display with 2142 x 876 pixels resolution and 21:9 Cinemavision aspect ratio. On the outside (when the phone is folded) there is a 2.7-inch gOLED display with 600 x 800 pixels resolution and aspect ratio of 4:3.



The phone is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor coupled with Adreno 616 GPU. It has 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and lacks support for microSD card slot. For the camera, Motorola Razr has a 16-megapixel main camera with dual LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, Laser Auto Focus and Night Vision mode and electronic image stabilization. The primary camera acts as a selfie camera when the phone is folded and as its primary shooter when the phone is unfolded. On the outside, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.