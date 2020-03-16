You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 16 March, 2020
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 2510mAh
- Display : 6.2 inches
- Resolution : 2142 x 876 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The Motorola Razr foldable comes with two screens - one is the main display when the phone is unfolded and a small screen when the device is folded. When unfolded, the phone features a 6.2-inch pOLED display with 2142 x 876 pixels resolution and 21:9 Cinemavision aspect ratio. On the outside (when the phone is folded) there is a 2.7-inch gOLED display with 600 x 800 pixels resolution and aspect ratio of 4:3.
The phone is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor coupled with Adreno 616 GPU. It has 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and lacks support for microSD card slot. For the camera, Motorola Razr has a 16-megapixel main camera with dual LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, Laser Auto Focus and Night Vision mode and electronic image stabilization. The primary camera acts as a selfie camera when the phone is folded and as its primary shooter when the phone is unfolded. On the outside, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.
Display
|Type
|
OLED (Two screens - 6.2-inch (2142 x 876 pixels) 21:9 Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, external 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) 4:3 gOLED screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection)
|Resolution
|
2142 x 876 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.2 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
16 MP (dual LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, Laser Auto Focus and Night Vision mode and electronic image stabilization)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
2510mAh (with 15W TurboPower fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Flip
|Size
|
72 x 172 x 6.9mm (72 x 172 x 6.9mm (Unfolded) 72 x 94 x 14mm(folded))
|Weight
|
205 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, Adreno 616 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
