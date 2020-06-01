One Vision Plus
Coming Soon

Motorola One Vision Plus

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Motorola One Vision Plus features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ LTPS IPS LCD panel with a 2,280 x 1,080 pixel resolution, a 19:9 Max Vision aspect ratio, and a waterdrop notch at the top. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, Motorola One Vision Plus comes with a triple-camera setup a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and 16-megapixel 117-degree Ultra-wide Action camera with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

 
The Motorola One Vision Plus runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 15W Turbo Charging. On the connectivity front, you get 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support.

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

2280 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.3 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 16-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture, and a dedicated ultra-wide lens with a 117-degree field-of-view)
Front Camera

25 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (TurboPower fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

188 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, Adreno 610)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Proximity, Accelerometer, Ambient Light

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Motorola One Vision Plus announced with 48MP quad camera setup, 4000mAh battery

Motorola One Vision Plus announced with 48MP quad camera setup, 4000mAh battery

Motorola One Vision Plus is said to be rebadged version of Moto G8 Plus which was launched in India last year.

