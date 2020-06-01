Description

Motorola One Vision Plus features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ LTPS IPS LCD panel with a 2,280 x 1,080 pixel resolution, a 19:9 Max Vision aspect ratio, and a waterdrop notch at the top. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.



On the camera front, Motorola One Vision Plus comes with a triple-camera setup a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and 16-megapixel 117-degree Ultra-wide Action camera with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.





The Motorola One Vision Plus runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 15W Turbo Charging. On the connectivity front, you get 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support.