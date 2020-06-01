You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.3 inches
- Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Motorola One Vision Plus features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ LTPS IPS LCD panel with a 2,280 x 1,080 pixel resolution, a 19:9 Max Vision aspect ratio, and a waterdrop notch at the top. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.
On the camera front, Motorola One Vision Plus comes with a triple-camera setup a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and 16-megapixel 117-degree Ultra-wide Action camera with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.
The Motorola One Vision Plus runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 15W Turbo Charging. On the connectivity front, you get 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+
|Resolution
|
2280 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 16-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture, and a dedicated ultra-wide lens with a 117-degree field-of-view)
|Front Camera
|
25 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (TurboPower fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
188 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, Adreno 610)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Proximity, Accelerometer, Ambient Light
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
