Description

Motorola One Vision phone sports a 6.3-inch display with 1080 x 2520 pixels resolution with CinemaVision 21:9 aspect ratio and 432ppi pixel density. It is powered by the 2.2GHz Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core processor. The phone has a 4GB RAM and 128GB storage with support for microSD card for further expansion of memory.

For the optics, the phone is equipped with one 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. It has a 25-megapixel frnt camera with f/2.0 aperture. It is backed up by 3,500mAh battery with TurboPower fast charging and it is a part of the Android One program. The phone reportedly measures at 160.1x7.1x8.7mm, and it weighs 180 grams. Connectivity options include LTE, dual-SIM, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, NFC, and USB Type-C port.