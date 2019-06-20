You might like this
Motorola One Vision
Product Features :
- Launch : 20 June, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 3500 mAh
- Display : 6.3 inches
- Resolution : 1080 x 2520 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Motorola One Vision phone sports a 6.3-inch display with 1080 x 2520 pixels resolution with CinemaVision 21:9 aspect ratio and 432ppi pixel density. It is powered by the 2.2GHz Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core processor. The phone has a 4GB RAM and 128GB storage with support for microSD card for further expansion of memory.
For the optics, the phone is equipped with one 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. It has a 25-megapixel frnt camera with f/2.0 aperture. It is backed up by 3,500mAh battery with TurboPower fast charging and it is a part of the Android One program. The phone reportedly measures at 160.1x7.1x8.7mm, and it weighs 180 grams. Connectivity options include LTE, dual-SIM, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, NFC, and USB Type-C port.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (with 21:9 CinemaVision aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
1080 x 2520 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
432 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 5MP (Dual Rear Camera - 48MP rear camera with Dual LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, 5MP secondary rear camera with f/2.2 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
25 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3500 mAh (with 15W TurboPower fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
160.1 x 7.1 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|
180 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Samsung Exynos 9609, Mali-G72 MP3 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie (Android One))
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE, EDR)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( GLONASS)
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted))
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Motorola News
