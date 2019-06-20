  • 23:23 Dec 18, 2019
One Vision

Motorola One Vision

Rs. 15999

Description

Motorola One Vision phone sports a 6.3-inch display with 1080 x 2520 pixels resolution with CinemaVision 21:9 aspect ratio and 432ppi pixel density. It is powered by the 2.2GHz Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core processor.  The phone has a 4GB RAM and 128GB storage with support for microSD card for further expansion of memory.

 

For the optics, the phone is equipped with one 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. It has a 25-megapixel frnt camera with f/2.0 aperture. It is backed up by 3,500mAh battery with TurboPower fast charging and it is a part of the Android One program. The phone reportedly measures at 160.1x7.1x8.7mm, and it weighs 180 grams. Connectivity options include LTE, dual-SIM, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, NFC, and USB Type-C port.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (with 21:9 CinemaVision aspect ratio)
Resolution

1080 x 2520 pixels

Pixel Density

432 ppi

Screen Size

6.3 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 5MP (Dual Rear Camera - 48MP rear camera with Dual LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, 5MP secondary rear camera with f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

25 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3500 mAh (with 15W TurboPower fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

160.1 x 7.1 x 8.7 mm

Weight

180 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Samsung Exynos 9609, Mali-G72 MP3 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie (Android One))

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, EDR)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( GLONASS)
USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted))
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

