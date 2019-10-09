  • 09:10 Jan 19, 2020
  • Launch : 09 October, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution :
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Motorola One Macro features a 6.2-inch HD+ MaxVision display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor along with Mali-G72 GPU. It is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

 

The smartphone is equipped with a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture along with a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, it is equipped with an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

 
The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it comes under Android One programme. The phone is juiced up by a 4000mAh battery and the company has bundled an 10W fast charger with the box. The phone comes with a physical fingerprint sensor at the back panel with Moto’s famous batwing logo engraved on it. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 157.6 x 75.41 x 8.99mm and weighs 186 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ IPS (Max Vision 19.5:9 Drop Notch Display, 80% screen to body ratio)
Pixel Density

270 ppi

Screen Size

6.2 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple camera: 13MP primary, 2MP macro, 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP (f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (10W charger)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

186 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P70 processor, Mali-G72 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Motorola One Macro now available for sale on Flipkart

Motorola One Macro now available for sale on Flipkart

Motorola One Macro comes with a single Space Blue colour option.

Motorola One Macro launched in India

Motorola One Macro launched in India

The Motorola One Macro features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

Motorola One Macro to launch in India soon

Motorola One Macro to launch in India soon

Motorola One Macro will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it will run on Android 9 Pie.

Motorola One Macro specifications, render leak spills major details

Motorola One Macro specifications, render leak spills major details

Motorola One Macro comes with a 6.2-inch display and a waterdrop notch. There's a triple camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth camera.

