The Motorola One Macro features a 6.2-inch HD+ MaxVision display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor along with Mali-G72 GPU. It is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture along with a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, it is equipped with an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.





The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it comes under Android One programme. The phone is juiced up by a 4000mAh battery and the company has bundled an 10W fast charger with the box. The phone comes with a physical fingerprint sensor at the back panel with Moto’s famous batwing logo engraved on it. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 157.6 x 75.41 x 8.99mm and weighs 186 grams.