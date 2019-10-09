You might like this
Motorola One Macro
Product Features :
- Launch : 09 October, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.2 inches
- Resolution :
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Motorola One Macro features a 6.2-inch HD+ MaxVision display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor along with Mali-G72 GPU. It is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.
The smartphone is equipped with a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture along with a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, it is equipped with an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.
The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it comes under Android One programme. The phone is juiced up by a 4000mAh battery and the company has bundled an 10W fast charger with the box. The phone comes with a physical fingerprint sensor at the back panel with Moto’s famous batwing logo engraved on it. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 157.6 x 75.41 x 8.99mm and weighs 186 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ IPS (Max Vision 19.5:9 Drop Notch Display, 80% screen to body ratio)
|Pixel Density
|
270 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.2 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple camera: 13MP primary, 2MP macro, 2MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (10W charger)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
186 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P70 processor, Mali-G72 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Motorola News
