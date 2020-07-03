One Fusion
Coming Soon

Motorola One Fusion

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : 03 July, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : 03 July, 2020
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Motorola One Fusion is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor clocked at 2.2GHz along with Adreno 616 GPU. 

 

The phone is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it features P2i coating making it splash resistant.

 

On the camera front, the Motorola One Fusion is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 118-degree FoV, 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the phone is equipped with an 8-megapixel shooter for video calling and selfies.

 

The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system and it is loaded with a 5000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 164.96 x 75.85 x 9.4 mm and weighs 202 grams.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP (Dual Rear Camera - 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 118-degree FoV, 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (15W Hyper charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

64.96 x 75.85 x 9.4 mm

Weight

210 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 710G processor, Adreno 616 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, EDR)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS (GLONASS )
USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (hybrid dual sim)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Motorola Image gallery

Latest Motorola Mobiles

Motorola Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies