Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
Motorola One Fusion+ is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Total Vision display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. The smartphone is loaded with a pop-up selfie, similar to what we have seen in Motorola One Hyper.
The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. The Motorola One Fusion+ is equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 1TB via microSD card.
On the camera front, the Motorola One Fusion+ is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.
The Motorola One Fusion+ runs on Android 10 operating system and it is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 15W TurboPower charging solution. It comes with a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor as well. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wifi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, AGPS, SUPL, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 162.9 x 76.9 x 9.6 mm and weighs 210 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB (Micro SD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP (Dual Rear Camera - 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (Pop-up selfie camera, 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (15W Hyper charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
210 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, Adreno 618 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE, EDR)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS (GLONASS )
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (hybrid dual sim)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
