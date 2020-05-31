One Fusion+
Motorola One Fusion+

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

Motorola One Fusion+ is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Total Vision display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. The smartphone is loaded with a pop-up selfie, similar to what we have seen in Motorola One Hyper.

 

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. The Motorola One Fusion+ is equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 1TB via microSD card. 

 

On the camera front, the Motorola One Fusion+ is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. 

 

The Motorola One Fusion+ runs on Android 10 operating system and it is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 15W TurboPower charging solution. It comes with a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor as well. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wifi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, AGPS, SUPL, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 162.9 x 76.9 x 9.6 mm and weighs 210 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

1 TB (Micro SD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP (Dual Rear Camera - 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (Pop-up selfie camera, 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (15W Hyper charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

210 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, Adreno 618 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, EDR)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, LTE, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS (GLONASS )
USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (hybrid dual sim)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Motorola One Fusion+ with pop-up selfie camera announced

Motorola One Fusion+ will be available in Moonlight White and Twilight Blue colour options.

