One 5G Ace
Coming Soon

Motorola One 5G Ace

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

Motorola One 5G Ace features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ LTPS IPS LCD panel with a 2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution, a 20:9 Max Vision aspect ratio, and a centered punch-hole at the top. The smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, Motorola One 5G Ace comes with a triple camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, a 2-megapixel f/2.2 macro sensor and 8-megapixel 118-degree Ultra-wide Action camera with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

 
The Motorola One 5G Ace runs on Android 10 and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 15W Turbo Charging while only a 10W charger is supplied in-box. The device has a fingerprint sensor on the back. On the connectivity front, you get 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support.

Display

Type

IPS-LCD, Full HD+

Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

394 ppi

Screen Size

6.3 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB, 4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB, 128 GB

Expandable

1 TB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, a 2-megapixel f/2.2 macro sensor and 8-megapixel 118-degree Ultra-wide Action camera with f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (f/2. 2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Single LED)
Video Recording

Yes (4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (15W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

166.1 x 76.1 x 9.9 mm

Weight

212 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz+ 5GHz), Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (USB 2.0)
Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (Water-repellent design)
Sensors

Proximity, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

