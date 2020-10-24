You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.3 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
Motorola One 5G Ace features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ LTPS IPS LCD panel with a 2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution, a 20:9 Max Vision aspect ratio, and a centered punch-hole at the top. The smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 1TB via microSD card slot.
On the camera front, Motorola One 5G Ace comes with a triple camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, a 2-megapixel f/2.2 macro sensor and 8-megapixel 118-degree Ultra-wide Action camera with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.
The Motorola One 5G Ace runs on Android 10 and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 15W Turbo Charging while only a 10W charger is supplied in-box. The device has a fingerprint sensor on the back. On the connectivity front, you get 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support.
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD, Full HD+
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
394 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB, 4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB, 128 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, a 2-megapixel f/2.2 macro sensor and 8-megapixel 118-degree Ultra-wide Action camera with f/2.2 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (f/2. 2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Single LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (15W fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
166.1 x 76.1 x 9.9 mm
|Weight
|
212 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz+ 5GHz), Wi-Fi hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (USB 2.0)
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (Water-repellent design)
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
