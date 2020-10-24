Description

Motorola One 5G Ace features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ LTPS IPS LCD panel with a 2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution, a 20:9 Max Vision aspect ratio, and a centered punch-hole at the top. The smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 1TB via microSD card slot.



On the camera front, Motorola One 5G Ace comes with a triple camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, a 2-megapixel f/2.2 macro sensor and 8-megapixel 118-degree Ultra-wide Action camera with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.





The Motorola One 5G Ace runs on Android 10 and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 15W Turbo Charging while only a 10W charger is supplied in-box. The device has a fingerprint sensor on the back. On the connectivity front, you get 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support.