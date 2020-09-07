Description

Moto G9 Plus will feature a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. It is rumoured to be powered by Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor. There is 4GB of RAM onboard along with 128GB of expandable storage which can be expanded using a microSD card.



In terms of the camera, the Moto G9 Plus will feature a 64-megapixel primary camera. The smartphone is likely to feature a quad-camera setup on the rear with 64MP as the main camera. The smartphone will run on Android 10 and it will pack a 5,000mAh battery.



The G9 Plus will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and it will likely arrive in blue colour.