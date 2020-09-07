You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.8 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Moto G9 Plus will feature a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. It is rumoured to be powered by Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor. There is 4GB of RAM onboard along with 128GB of expandable storage which can be expanded using a microSD card.
In terms of the camera, the Moto G9 Plus will feature a 64-megapixel primary camera. The smartphone is likely to feature a quad-camera setup on the rear with 64MP as the main camera. The smartphone will run on Android 10 and it will pack a 5,000mAh battery.
The G9 Plus will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and it will likely arrive in blue colour.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.8 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (20W Turbopower Charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, Adreno 618 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
