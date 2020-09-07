Moto G9 Plus
Rumoured Specs

Motorola Moto G9 Plus

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Moto G9 Plus will feature a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. It is rumoured to be powered by Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor. There is 4GB of RAM onboard along with 128GB of expandable storage which can be expanded using a microSD card.

In terms of the camera, the Moto G9 Plus will feature a 64-megapixel primary camera. The smartphone is likely to feature a quad-camera setup on the rear with 64MP as the main camera. The smartphone will run on Android 10 and it will pack a 5,000mAh battery.

The G9 Plus will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and it will likely arrive in blue colour.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.8 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front Camera

8 MP (f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (20W Turbopower Charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, Adreno 618 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

