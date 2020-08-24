You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 24 August, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Moto G9 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision with 1600×720 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with a waterdrop notch housing the front camera. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.
The phone has 4GB RAM, 64GB of onboard storage which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W Turbopower Charging
There is a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture housed in the notch.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary with f/1.7 aperture + 2MP Macro Vision Camera with f/2.4 aperture+ 2MP Depth; Night Vision Mode)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (20W Turbopower Charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 662)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Gravity Sensor, Proximity ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
