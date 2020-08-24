Description

Moto G9 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision with 1600×720 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with a waterdrop notch housing the front camera. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.



The phone has 4GB RAM, 64GB of onboard storage which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W Turbopower Charging



There is a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture housed in the notch.



