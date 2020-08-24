Moto G9

Motorola Moto G9

Product Features :

  • Launch : 24 August, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Moto G9 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision with 1600×720 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with a waterdrop notch housing the front camera. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

The phone has 4GB RAM, 64GB of onboard storage which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.  The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W Turbopower Charging

There is a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture housed in the notch.

Display

Type

HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary with f/1.7 aperture + 2MP Macro Vision Camera with f/2.4 aperture+ 2MP Depth; Night Vision Mode)
Front Camera

8 MP (f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (20W Turbopower Charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 662)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Gravity Sensor, Proximity ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Moto G9 comes in Forest Green and Sapphire Blue colour options to choose from.

