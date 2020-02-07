Description

Moto G Stylus will be backed by a 6.36-inch Full HD+ display with a punch-hole design. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The phone is backed by a 4GB of RAM and it will be available in two storage configurations, 64GB and 128GB.

On the camera front, the Moto G Stylus will feature a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture and Samsung S5KGM1 sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 16-megapixel 117-degree wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. The wide angle lens will be used as Action Camera sensor, which we have seen in the Motorola One Action. For the front, the Moto G Stylus will be loaded with a 25-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Moto G Stylus will be juiced up by a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. The smartphone will run on Android 10 operating system.

