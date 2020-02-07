You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.3 inches
- Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Moto G Stylus will be backed by a 6.36-inch Full HD+ display with a punch-hole design. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The phone is backed by a 4GB of RAM and it will be available in two storage configurations, 64GB and 128GB.
On the camera front, the Moto G Stylus will feature a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture and Samsung S5KGM1 sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 16-megapixel 117-degree wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. The wide angle lens will be used as Action Camera sensor, which we have seen in the Motorola One Action. For the front, the Moto G Stylus will be loaded with a 25-megapixel selfie shooter.
The Moto G Stylus will be juiced up by a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. The smartphone will run on Android 10 operating system.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+
|Resolution
|
2280 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 16MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture and Samsung S5KGM1 sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 16-megapixel 117-degree wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
25 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (TurboPower fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
188 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, Adreno 610)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement