  • 19:08 Feb 07, 2020
Moto G8 Stylus
Rumoured Specs

Motorola Moto G8 Stylus

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 16MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Moto G Stylus will be backed by a 6.36-inch Full HD+ display with a punch-hole design. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The phone is backed by a 4GB of RAM and it will be available in two storage configurations, 64GB and 128GB. 

 

On the camera front, the Moto G Stylus will feature a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture and Samsung S5KGM1 sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 16-megapixel 117-degree wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. The wide angle lens will be used as Action Camera sensor, which we have seen in the Motorola One Action. For the front, the Moto G Stylus will be loaded with a 25-megapixel selfie shooter. 

 

The Moto G Stylus will be juiced up by a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. The smartphone will run on Android 10 operating system.

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

2280 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.3 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 16MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture and Samsung S5KGM1 sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 16-megapixel 117-degree wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

25 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (TurboPower fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

188 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, Adreno 610)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

