You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.35 inches
- Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Moto G8 Power is backed by a 6.36-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2300 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone will be available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and it runs on Android 10.
The Moto G8 Power features a triple-camera setup on the rear with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture along with 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree Field of View. For the front, it comes with a 25-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.
The Moto G8 Power is juiced up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports dual-SIM, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and more.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+
|Resolution
|
2280 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.35 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
16MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 16MP primary camera + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 117-degree field of view + 2MP macro sensor)
|Front Camera
|
25 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (!8W TurboPower fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, Adreno 610 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Ambient Light, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Motorola News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement