Description

The Moto G8 Power is backed by a 6.36-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2300 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone will be available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and it runs on Android 10.

The Moto G8 Power features a triple-camera setup on the rear with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture along with 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree Field of View. For the front, it comes with a 25-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The Moto G8 Power is juiced up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports dual-SIM, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and more.