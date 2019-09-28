  • 14:47 Jan 28, 2020
Moto G8
Rumoured Specs

Motorola Moto G8

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.39 inches
  • Resolution : 1280 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Moto G8 features a 6.39-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is backed by 2GB/3GB/4GB of RAm along with 32GB/64GB of internal storage. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and it runs on Android 10.

 

On the camera front, it will be backed by a triple-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture along with a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree field of view. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. 

 

The smartphone will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it will come with 10W charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports dual-SIM, Bluetooth, WiFi 2.4GHz 802.11 b/g/n. The phone measures 160 x 74mm.

Display

Type

HD+ IPS

Resolution

1280 x 720 pixels

Screen Size

6.39 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

16MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 16MP primary camera + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 117-degree field of view + 2MP macro sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (10W TurboPower fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, Adreno 610 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Moto G8, Moto G8 Power full specifications leaked online

Moto G8, Moto G8 Power full specifications leaked online

Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and both of them will run on Android 10.

