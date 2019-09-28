Description

The Moto G8 features a 6.39-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is backed by 2GB/3GB/4GB of RAm along with 32GB/64GB of internal storage. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and it runs on Android 10.

On the camera front, it will be backed by a triple-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture along with a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree field of view. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it will come with 10W charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports dual-SIM, Bluetooth, WiFi 2.4GHz 802.11 b/g/n. The phone measures 160 x 74mm.