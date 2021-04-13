You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.78 inches
- Resolution : 2460 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : Yes
Description
The Moto G60 is expected to sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be offered in 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage configurations.
The phone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and be backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The Moto G60 could house a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel OV16A1Q sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel OV02B1b sensor.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED, Full HD+ (120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 )
|Resolution
|
2460 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.78 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB, 6 GB (LPDDR4X )
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 64 GB (UFS 2.1 Storage )
|Expandable
|
Yes (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
108MP + 16MP + 2MP (Triple camera: 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, 16-megapixel OV16A1Q sensor with wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel OV02B1b sensor)
|Front Camera
|
32MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Gyroscope
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
