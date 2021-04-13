Description

The Moto G60 is expected to sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be offered in 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage configurations.

The phone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and be backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The Moto G60 could house a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel OV16A1Q sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel OV02B1b sensor.