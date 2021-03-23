Description

The Moto G50 5G is said to feature a 720p display with 90HZ refresh rate, and will be powered by a 1.80GHz octa-core Snapdragon 480 5G chipset. In addition to the chipset, the Geekbench listing also confirms that the smartphone will feature 6GB of RAM.

The Motorola Ibiza is expected to run on Android 11. The phone may feature a 5,000mAh battery. For the camera, there will be a triple-camera setup including a 48-megapixel lens, 5-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the handset will feature a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.