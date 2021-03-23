Moto G50 5G
Rumoured Specs

Motorola Moto G50 5G

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display :
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Description

The Moto G50 5G is said to feature a 720p display with 90HZ refresh rate, and will be powered by a 1.80GHz octa-core Snapdragon 480 5G chipset. In addition to the chipset, the Geekbench listing also confirms that the smartphone will feature 6GB of RAM.

 

The Motorola Ibiza is expected to run on Android 11. The phone may feature a 5,000mAh battery. For the camera, there will be a triple-camera setup including a 48-megapixel lens, 5-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the handset will feature a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Display

Type

HD+ (90Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 5MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48-megapixel primary camera, 5-megapixel macro lens, 2-megapixel depth camera)
Front Camera

13 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor)
Operating System

Android 11

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (USB 2.0)
NFC

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gravity Sensor, Proximity, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Motorola G50 5G design revealed through TENAA listing

Motorola G50 5G design revealed through TENAA listing

The Motorola G50 5G has been spotted on TENAA which reveals the design of the smartphone as well as some of the key specifications

Motorola Image gallery

Motorola Video gallery

