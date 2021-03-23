You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display :
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The Moto G50 5G is said to feature a 720p display with 90HZ refresh rate, and will be powered by a 1.80GHz octa-core Snapdragon 480 5G chipset. In addition to the chipset, the Geekbench listing also confirms that the smartphone will feature 6GB of RAM.
The Motorola Ibiza is expected to run on Android 11. The phone may feature a 5,000mAh battery. For the camera, there will be a triple-camera setup including a 48-megapixel lens, 5-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the handset will feature a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (90Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 5MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48-megapixel primary camera, 5-megapixel macro lens, 2-megapixel depth camera)
|Front Camera
|
13 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 11
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (USB 2.0)
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gravity Sensor, Proximity, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Motorola News
