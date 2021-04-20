Moto G40 Fusion 6GB

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion 6GB

Price :

Rs. 15999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 20 April, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Variants:

Product Features :

  • Launch : 20 April, 2021
  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Variants:

Description

Moto G40 Fusion comes with Android 11 and features the 6.8-inch display with HDR10 support as well as Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. The phone has a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with macro, 2MP depth sensor.

 

Moto G40 Fusion has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It also has 6000mAh battery with fast charging. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also comes with support for Business Grade Security with ThinkShield for Mobile.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (120Hz refresh rate, HDR10)
Resolution

2460 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.8 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB (LPDDR4X)
Internal Memory

128 GB (UFS 2.1 Storage)
Expandable

1 TB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple camera: 64MP rear camera with LED flash, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with macro, 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (with 20W TurboPower fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Motorola Image gallery

Latest Motorola Mobiles

Motorola Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies