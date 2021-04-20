You might like this
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion 4GB
Price :
Rs. 13999
Product Features :
- Launch : 20 April, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.8 inches
- Resolution : 2460 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
Moto G40 Fusion comes with Android 11 and features the 6.8-inch display with HDR10 support as well as Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. The phone has a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with macro, 2MP depth sensor.
Moto G40 Fusion has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It also has 6000mAh battery with fast charging. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also comes with support for Business Grade Security with ThinkShield for Mobile.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (120Hz refresh rate, HDR10)
|Resolution
|
2460 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.8 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB (LPDDR4X)
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB (UFS 2.1 Storage)
|Expandable
|
1 TB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple camera: 64MP rear camera with LED flash, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with macro, 2MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh (with 20W TurboPower fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
Motorola News
