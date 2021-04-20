Description

Moto G40 Fusion comes with Android 11 and features the 6.8-inch display with HDR10 support as well as Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. The phone has a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with macro, 2MP depth sensor.

Moto G40 Fusion has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It also has 6000mAh battery with fast charging. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also comes with support for Business Grade Security with ThinkShield for Mobile.