Moto G40 Fusion
Rumoured Specs

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 108MP + 16MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : Yes

Description

The Moto G40 Fusion sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be offered in 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage configurations.

 

The phone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and be backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The Moto G60 could house a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel OV16A1Q sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel OV02B1b sensor.

Display

Type

Full HD+, AMOLED ( 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10)
Resolution

2460 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.8 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB, 4 GB ( LPDDR4X)
Internal Memory

64 GB, 128 GB ( UFS 2.1 Storage)
Expandable

Yes (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

108MP + 16MP + 2MP (Triple camera: 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, 16-megapixel OV16A1Q sensor with wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel OV02B1b sensor)
Front Camera

32MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

