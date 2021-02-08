Moto G30
Rumoured Specs

Motorola Moto G30

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution :
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : Yes

Description

The Moto G30 reportedly has the 'Capri Plus' codename and will sport a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate as per the leak. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with support for expandable storage using a microSD card. 

 

The triple camera setup on the back will include a 64MP primary sensor, along with 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera that should be paired with an 8MP camera on the front. It should be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The Moto G30 may be priced at EUR 179.99 (approx Rs 15,700) and is reported to come in Phantom Black and Pastel Sky colour options. 

Display

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

Yes (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel macro lens, 2-megapixel depth camera)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 20W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (USB 2.0)
NFC

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Motorola G10, G30, G40, E7 Power key specifications, renders leaked

Motorola G10, G30, G40, E7 Power key specifications, renders leaked

Motorola is said to expand its Moto G series lineup this year with 3 new smartphones under the series and a Moto E7 Power.

