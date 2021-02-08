Description

The Moto G30 reportedly has the 'Capri Plus' codename and will sport a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate as per the leak. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with support for expandable storage using a microSD card.

The triple camera setup on the back will include a 64MP primary sensor, along with 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera that should be paired with an 8MP camera on the front. It should be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The Moto G30 may be priced at EUR 179.99 (approx Rs 15,700) and is reported to come in Phantom Black and Pastel Sky colour options.