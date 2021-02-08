You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution :
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : Yes
Description
The Moto G30 reportedly has the 'Capri Plus' codename and will sport a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate as per the leak. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with support for expandable storage using a microSD card.
The triple camera setup on the back will include a 64MP primary sensor, along with 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera that should be paired with an 8MP camera on the front. It should be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The Moto G30 may be priced at EUR 179.99 (approx Rs 15,700) and is reported to come in Phantom Black and Pastel Sky colour options.
Display
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
Yes (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel macro lens, 2-megapixel depth camera)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 20W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (USB 2.0)
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
