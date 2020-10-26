Description

The Moto G20 features a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 Aspect Ratio. The phone is powered by the eight-core Unisoc T700 SoC paired with 4GB RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB through a hybrid SIM solution.

The quad-camera setup on the back features a 48-megapixel f/1.7 main sensor, 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors each with f/2.4 aperture. The selfies are handled by a 13MP sensor housed inside a water-drop style notch.

Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Moto G20 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It is also IP52 water resistant and has a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side.