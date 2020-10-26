Moto G20
Motorola Moto G20

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

The Moto G20 features a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 Aspect Ratio. The phone is powered by the eight-core Unisoc T700 SoC paired with 4GB RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB through a hybrid SIM solution. 

 

The quad-camera setup on the back features a 48-megapixel f/1.7 main sensor, 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors each with f/2.4 aperture. The selfies are handled by a 13MP sensor housed inside a water-drop style notch.

 

Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Moto G20 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It is also IP52 water resistant and has a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side.

Display

Type

HD+ IPS (90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB, 128 GB

Expandable

1 TB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel f/1.7 primary camera, 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens, 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth camera)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p @ 60 fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 10W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Unisoc T700 SoC, 850 MHz G52 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (USB 2.0)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP52 Water-repellent design)
Sensors

Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Proximity ( Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

