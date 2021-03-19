Moto G100
Rumoured Specs

Motorola Moto G100

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 1080 x 2520 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 16MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : Yes

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 1080 x 2520 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : Yes

Description

The Motorola Moto G100 will reportedly come with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with an LCD panel. The screen is said to come with a 90Hz refresh rate and 21:9 aspect ratio, 560 nits of peak brightness and HDR10 certification. It will reportedly run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 processor.

The device will come with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with a 20W fast charging.

On the back, the smartphone is said to come with a quad-sensor setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. You can also expect the phone to have a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and one ToF sensor. On the front, it will have a combination of 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors.

The phone will run Android 11 out of the box. There will be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Display

Type

IPS-LCD, Full HD+ ( 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support)
Resolution

1080 x 2520 pixels

Screen Size

6.7 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB, 8 GB (LPDDR5 RAM )
Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB (UFS 3.1 )
Expandable

Yes

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 16MP + 2MP (64MP f/1.7 OmniVision OV64B primary sensor with a wide-angle lens, 16MP ultrawide with phase-detect autofocus, 2MP fixed-focus depth sensor, additional ToF sensor.)
Front Camera

16MP + 8MP (16MP wide-angle camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (20W Fast Charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

168.4 x 74 x 9.7 mm

Weight

215 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 3.2 Ghz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, LTE, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP52 certified)
Sensors

E-Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Side-mounted fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Moto G100 launching on March 25, renders leaked online

Moto G100 launching on March 25, renders leaked online

Moto G100 phone will reportedly come with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with an LCD panel. The screen is said to come with a 90Hz refresh rate and 21:9 aspect ratio, 560 nits of peak brightness and HDR10 certification.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Motorola Image gallery

Latest Motorola Mobiles

Motorola Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies