Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.7 inches
- Resolution : 1080 x 2520 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : Yes
Description
The Motorola Moto G100 will reportedly come with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with an LCD panel. The screen is said to come with a 90Hz refresh rate and 21:9 aspect ratio, 560 nits of peak brightness and HDR10 certification. It will reportedly run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 processor.
The device will come with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with a 20W fast charging.
On the back, the smartphone is said to come with a quad-sensor setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. You can also expect the phone to have a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and one ToF sensor. On the front, it will have a combination of 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors.
The phone will run Android 11 out of the box. There will be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD, Full HD+ ( 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support)
|Resolution
|
1080 x 2520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB, 8 GB (LPDDR5 RAM )
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 256 GB (UFS 3.1 )
|Expandable
|
Yes
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 16MP + 2MP (64MP f/1.7 OmniVision OV64B primary sensor with a wide-angle lens, 16MP ultrawide with phase-detect autofocus, 2MP fixed-focus depth sensor, additional ToF sensor.)
|Front Camera
|
16MP + 8MP (16MP wide-angle camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (20W Fast Charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
168.4 x 74 x 9.7 mm
|Weight
|
215 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 3.2 Ghz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (IP52 certified)
|Sensors
|
E-Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Side-mounted fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
