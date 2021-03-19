Description

The Motorola Moto G100 will reportedly come with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with an LCD panel. The screen is said to come with a 90Hz refresh rate and 21:9 aspect ratio, 560 nits of peak brightness and HDR10 certification. It will reportedly run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 processor.



The device will come with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with a 20W fast charging.



On the back, the smartphone is said to come with a quad-sensor setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. You can also expect the phone to have a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and one ToF sensor. On the front, it will have a combination of 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors.



The phone will run Android 11 out of the box. There will be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.