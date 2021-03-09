Moto G10 Power

  • Launch : 09 March, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

The Moto G10 Power features a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage. The storage is expandable through a hybrid SIM solution. 

 

The quad-camera setup on the back features a 48-megapixel f/1.7 main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. The selfies will be handled by an 8MP sensor housed inside a water-drop style notch.

 

Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Moto G10 Power is backed by a 6000mAh battery with support for 20W charging. It is also IP52 water resistant and has a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side. 

Display

Type

HD+ IPS (60Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Pixel Density

269 ppi

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

1 TB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel f/1.7 primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens, 2-megapixel depth camera)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p @ 60 fps)

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (with 20W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor)
Operating System

Android 11 (Stock Android)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (USB 2.0)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP52 rated)
Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Moto G10 Power, Moto G30 launched in India with Android 11

Moto G10 Power, Moto G30 launched in India with Android 11

Motorola has launched two new smartphones in India including the Moto G10 Power and the Moto G30. The smartphones have an HD+ display, dedicated Google Assistant button and feature Motorola's ThinkShield for Mobile technology

