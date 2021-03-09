You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 09 March, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
The Moto G10 Power features a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage. The storage is expandable through a hybrid SIM solution.
The quad-camera setup on the back features a 48-megapixel f/1.7 main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. The selfies will be handled by an 8MP sensor housed inside a water-drop style notch.
Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Moto G10 Power is backed by a 6000mAh battery with support for 20W charging. It is also IP52 water resistant and has a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ IPS (60Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
269 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel f/1.7 primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens, 2-megapixel depth camera)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p @ 60 fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh (with 20W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Stock Android)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (USB 2.0)
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (IP52 rated)
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Motorola News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement