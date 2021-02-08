Description

The Moto G10 is codenamed as Motorola Capri according to the leak and will feature a 6.5-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 4GB RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage.

The quad-camera setup on the back will have a 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. The selfies will be handled by an 8MP sensor housed inside a water-drop style notch.

Perhaps, there will be a Google Assistant button on board as well and the phone may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It is expected to be priced at EUR 149.99 (approx Rs 13,100) and may come in Iridescent Pearl and Aurora Grey colour options. Connectivity options could include a 3.5mm jack and USB Type-C port for charging.