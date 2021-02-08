Moto G10
Rumoured Specs

Motorola Moto G10

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution :
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Description

The Moto G10 is codenamed as Motorola Capri according to the leak and will feature a 6.5-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 4GB RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage.

 

The quad-camera setup on the back will have a 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. The selfies will be handled by an 8MP sensor housed inside a water-drop style notch.

 

Perhaps, there will be a Google Assistant button on board as well and the phone may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It is expected to be priced at EUR 149.99 (approx Rs 13,100) and may come in Iridescent Pearl and Aurora Grey colour options. Connectivity options could include a 3.5mm jack and USB Type-C port for charging. 

 

 

Display

Type

HD+ (60Hz refresh rate)
Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB, 128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens, 2-megapixel depth camera)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (USB 2.0)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

NFC

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Motorola G10, G30, G40, E7 Power key specifications, renders leaked

Motorola is said to expand its Moto G series lineup this year with 3 new smartphones under the series and a Moto E7 Power.

