Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.8 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
Moto G Stylus 5G features a 6.8-inch LCD full HD+ Max Vision display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded via to up to 1TB via microSD card slot.
In terms of camera, the smartphone has a quad-rear camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel for selfies.
The Moto G Stylus 5G runs My UX based on Android 11 out of the box and houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It sports a fingerprint scanner at the back.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.8 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (10W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 480)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (My UX)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass ( Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
