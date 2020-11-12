Moto G Stylus 5G
Coming Soon

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

Moto G Stylus 5G features a 6.8-inch LCD full HD+ Max Vision display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded via to up to 1TB via microSD card slot.


In terms of camera, the smartphone has a quad-rear camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel for selfies.

 

The Moto G Stylus 5G runs My UX based on Android 11 out of the box and houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It sports a fingerprint scanner at the back.

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.8 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

1 TB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (10W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 480)
Operating System

Android 11 (My UX)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass ( Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Motorola Image gallery

Latest Motorola Mobiles

Motorola Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies