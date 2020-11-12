Description

Moto G Stylus 5G features a 6.8-inch LCD full HD+ Max Vision display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded via to up to 1TB via microSD card slot.



In terms of camera, the smartphone has a quad-rear camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel for selfies.

The Moto G Stylus 5G runs My UX based on Android 11 out of the box and houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It sports a fingerprint scanner at the back.