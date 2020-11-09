Moto G Stylus 2021
Rumoured Specs

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Moto G Stylus 2021 will bear the XT2115 model number and will sport a 6.8-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC with 4GB of RAM and built-in storage of 128GB.

For the camera, the phone wilk feature a quad camera setup on the rear comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It will have a selfie camera of 16-megapixel.

Moto G Stylus 2021 will not support NFC and will run Android 10 out of the box. It will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone will pack 4,000mAh battery.

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

2280 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.8 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera

16 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (TurboPower fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 675)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

