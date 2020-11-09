Description

Moto G Stylus 2021 will bear the XT2115 model number and will sport a 6.8-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC with 4GB of RAM and built-in storage of 128GB.



For the camera, the phone wilk feature a quad camera setup on the rear comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It will have a selfie camera of 16-megapixel.



Moto G Stylus 2021 will not support NFC and will run Android 10 out of the box. It will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone will pack 4,000mAh battery.