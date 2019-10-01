Description

Moto G Stylus is loaded with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display with a screen resolution of 2300 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card.

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, 16-megapixel ‘Action Camera’ with f/2.2 aperture and 117-degree wide-angle lens with Quad Pixel technology and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with 2cm macro photography. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The Moto G Stylus is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It runs on Android 10 and comes loaded with a fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and dual-SIM.