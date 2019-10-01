You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Moto G Stylus is loaded with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display with a screen resolution of 2300 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card.
On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, 16-megapixel ‘Action Camera’ with f/2.2 aperture and 117-degree wide-angle lens with Quad Pixel technology and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with 2cm macro photography. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.
The Moto G Stylus is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It runs on Android 10 and comes loaded with a fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and dual-SIM.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+
|Resolution
|
2280 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 16MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture and Samsung S5KGM1 sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 16-megapixel 117-degree wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (TurboPower fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, Adreno 610)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Motorola News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement