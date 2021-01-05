You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4850 mAH
- Display : 6 inches
- Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : Yes
Description
The Moto G Power will be a more premium device compared to the G Play. The Moto G Power can be seen having a hole-punch design front camera in the display.
The rear of the device is supposed to have a textured finish with a square shaped camera module that houses 3 cameras inside it along with a flash. The Moto G Power (2021) will also have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and should come in 3 colours including grey, blue, and silver.
The Moto G Power (2021) should be powered by the Snapdragon 662 paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM along with 32GB or 64GB of storage. The camera combination should consist of a 48-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front, the Moto G Power (2021) is said to have an 8-megapixel selfie camera and should be backed by a 4,850mAh battery.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+
|Resolution
|
2280 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB, 4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB, 64 GB
|Expandable
|
Yes
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary camera + 2MP depth camera + 2MP macro sensor)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4850 mAH
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
