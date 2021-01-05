Moto G Power (2021)
Rumoured Specs

Motorola Moto G Power (2021)

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4850 mAH
  • Display : 6 inches
  • Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : Yes

Description

The Moto G Power will be a more premium device compared to the G Play. The Moto G Power can be seen having a hole-punch design front camera in the display.

 

The rear of the device is supposed to have a textured finish with a square shaped camera module that houses 3 cameras inside it along with a flash. The Moto G Power (2021) will also have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and should come in 3 colours including grey, blue, and silver. 

 

The Moto G Power (2021) should be powered by the Snapdragon 662 paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM along with 32GB or 64GB of storage. The camera combination should consist of a 48-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front, the Moto G Power (2021) is said to have an 8-megapixel selfie camera and should be backed by a 4,850mAh battery.

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

2280 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB, 4 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB, 64 GB

Expandable

Yes

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary camera + 2MP depth camera + 2MP macro sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4850 mAH

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Motorola is said to release two new smartphones under its G series this year. The key specifications of the device have been revealed through a leak.

