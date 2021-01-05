Description

The Moto G Power will be a more premium device compared to the G Play. The Moto G Power can be seen having a hole-punch design front camera in the display.

The rear of the device is supposed to have a textured finish with a square shaped camera module that houses 3 cameras inside it along with a flash. The Moto G Power (2021) will also have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and should come in 3 colours including grey, blue, and silver.

The Moto G Power (2021) should be powered by the Snapdragon 662 paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM along with 32GB or 64GB of storage. The camera combination should consist of a 48-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front, the Moto G Power (2021) is said to have an 8-megapixel selfie camera and should be backed by a 4,850mAh battery.